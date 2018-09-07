Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final

2018 ALL-IRELAND SENIOR camogie championship finalists Cork and Kilkenny have named their sides for Sunday’s showdown in Croke Park (throw-in 4.15pm, RTÉ Two).
Defending champions Cork have opted for the same 15 to start that did so against Tipperary in their semi-final as they hope to retain the O’Duffy Cup.
This comes as the fourth final in five years that the two sides will contest, with the Rebels winning three of those and Kilkenny triumphing in 2016.
Interestingly, Sunday’s starting Cork team show’s just one change in personnel to that of 2017 as they ran out one-point winners following substitute Julia White’s 67th minute effort.
And it’s White herself who starts in midfield, with 18-time All-Ireland champion Rena Buckley the player who won’t feature after her retirement from the inter-county scene earlier this year.
Paudie Murray has opted to hold Briege Corkery in reserve meanwhile as she takes the number 23 jersey following her highly anticipated semi-final return.
Ann Downey meanwhile has made minor changes to her Kilkenny side that beat Galway in their semi-final encounter.
Miriam Walsh, who came on in the second half the last day, lines out at corner forward from throw-in while Edwina Keane moves to the bench.
13 of the same starters from last year’s decider are named to start again, and they’re joined by Michelle Quilty and Claire Phelan this time around.
Cork
1. Aoife Murray (Cloughduv)
2. Niamh O’Callaghan (Sarsfields)
3. Laura Treacy (Killeagh)
4. Pamela Mackey (Douglas)
5. Libby Coppinger (St Colums)
6. Gemma O’Connor (St Finbarrs)
7. Chloe Sigerson (Killeagh)
8. Julia White (Douglas)
9. Ashling Thompson (Milford)
10. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s)
11. Orla Cronin (Enniskeane)
12. Orla Cotter (St Catherines)
13. Katrina Mackey (Douglas)
14. Niamh McCarthy (Inniscarra)
15. Hannah Looney (Killeagh)
Kilkenny
1. Emma Kavanagh (Rower-Inistoge)
2. Collette Dormer (Paulstown/Goresbridge)
3. Catherine Foley (Windgap)
4. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)
6. Anne Dalton (St Lachtain’s Freshford)
7. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)
8. Anna Farrell (Thomastown)
9. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown)
10. Julie Ann Malone (Mullinavat)
11. Katie Power (Piltown)
12. Denise Gaule (Windgap)
13. Shelly Farrell (Thomastown)
14. Michelle Quilty (Mullinavat)
15. Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan)
