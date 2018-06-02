LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC

The clash at PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh throws-in at 7pm.
Liveblog
Cork 0-6 Limerick 0-4
Horgan drills over a free from the flank. We’re averaging over a score a minute so far.
Cork 0-5 Limerick 0-4
Darragh Fitzgibbon bombs forward and opens his account. Flanagan responds immediately off his left.
Cork 0-2 Limerick 0-3
Fine ball up by Mark Coleman into attack sees Danie Kearney strike over the bar. Cracking start to this game.
Cork 0-1 Limerick 0-3
Birthday boy Graeme Mulcahy adds a score and seconds later Seamus Flanagan tags on another.
Cork 0-1 Limerick 0-1
Lehane and Lynch trade early scores.
We’re underway! Limerick will attack the city end in the first-half.
We’re not long away from throw-in, who do you fancy to win this tie?
The starting line-ups for tonight’s game:
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
6. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) captain
11. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
Limerick
1.Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenny)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
COMMENTS (5)