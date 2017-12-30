  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Limerick put Rebels to the sword to get season off to perfect start in Mallow

The visitors made sure of an opening weekend victory despite a late second-half fightback from Cork in Mallow.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 8:20 PM
10 hours ago 8,232 Views 4 Comments
Limerick's Seamus Flanagan alongside David Griffin.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Limerick's Seamus Flanagan alongside David Griffin.
Limerick's Seamus Flanagan alongside David Griffin.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork 1-21

Limerick 2-23

LIMERICK HAD A good finish to ensure they began their CoOpSuperStores.ie Munster Hurling League campaign with victory over Cork at Mallow on Saturday evening.

Eleven months ago, Alan Cadogan’s late goal secured victory for the Rebels against the Shannonsiders in the final of the 2017 competition but a strong Limerick side were on top for most of this game, never trailing at any stage.

Before 1,364 people, Cork did produce a strong second-half fightback to draw level, capped by Jack O’Connor’s goal on 59 minutes, but Limerick responded well as two points from Aaron Gillane – who finished with 1-9 – and one from Séamus Flanagan were followed by a Flanagan goal.

Two Christopher Joyce points gave Cork hope as six minutes of injury time dawned but Diarmaid Byrnes and Gillane were on hand to secure Limerick’s win.

Brian Lawton with Tom Morrissey Brian Lawton with Limerick's Tom Morrissey. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After throw-in was delayed due to a power cut, Gillane’s tenth-minute goal put Limerick 1-4 to 0-4 in front, and four points in a row – Gillane with three and one by Byrnes – put them in a strong position.

Scores from Eoghan Finn and Robert O’Shea brought Cork to within four, 1-13 to 0-12, at half-time but Limerick began the second half with points from Pat Ryan and Gillane to suggest that they would pull clear.

Cork didn’t give up though and a long-range free from goalkeeper Patrick Collins made it 1-18 to 0-18 before Stephen Murphy’s pass allowed O’Connor to fire home. A lead score was elusive for the hosts though and Limerick had the extra gear when required.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

4. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

7. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

17. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)

8. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

9. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

13. Robert O’Shea (Carrigaline)

12. Eoghan Finn (St Finbarr’s)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs:

27. Brian Murray (Bishopstown) for O’Flynn (28, injured)

28. Rickard Cahalane (Ballymartle) for Daniel Kearney (32, injured)

29. William Kearney (Sarsfields) for Eoghan Murphy (half-time)

24. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Donoghue (38-51, blood)

24. Joyce for Stephen Murphy (61)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff)

3. Séamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Pat Ryan (Doon)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10, Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

Subs:

17. Tomás Condon (Knockaderry) for Hickey (half-time)

23. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen) for Pat Ryan (47)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (51)

24. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Nash (59)

26. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for T Morrissey (66)

