Cork unveil team ahead of start of new-look Munster minor hurling championship

CORK HAVE NAMED their starting side for their opening game in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship on Sunday against Clare.

Cork are the reigning champions at this level but there is a new round-robin format in Munster this year while the grade has been switched from U18 to U17.

Cork have named two players from the county’s U17 team that won All-Ireland honours against Dublin last August.

Wing-back Cormac O’Brien and centre-forward Shane Barrett both played in that victory in Croke Park. Midfielder Olan Broderick and substitute Cathal Hickey both featured for Midleton CBS in February’s Dr Harty Cup final.

Throw-in for Sunday afternoon’s curtain-raiser in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 12pm.

Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. Christian Murphy (Midleton)

3. Padraic Cullinane (Ballinascarthy)

4. Cian O’Donovan (Sarsfields)

5. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

6. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Olan Broderick (Killeagh)

9. Paul Cooney (Ballincollig)

10. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

11. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

12. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

13. Padraig Power (Blarney)

14. Paddy O’Flynn (Bride Rovers)

15. Evan Murphy (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Jack McGann (Dungourney)

17. Niall O’Riordan (Mallow)

18. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)

19. Cian McCarthy (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

20. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)

21. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

22. Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton)

23. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

24. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

