Nemo Rangers All-Ireland club finalist brought into Cork U20 team for Munster semi-final

CORK HAVE BROUGHT a member of the Nemo Rangers side that contested last March’s All-Ireland club final into their starting team for tomorrow night’s EirGrid Munster U20 football semi-final against Clare.

Kevin O'Donovan pictured in action as Nemo Rangers won last year's Munster club football final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kevin O’Donovan is named to start at left half-back in the only change from the side that defeated Tipperary last Friday with Tom Linehan making way.

O’Donovan was part of the Nemo Rangers rearguard when they lost out on St Patrick’s Day against Corofin while he also came on as a substitute in last year’s Munster U21 final against Kerry.

Cork have added two forwards to their bench in Mark Buckley and Blake Murphy. Buckley hit 2-2 in the 2016 Munster minor final against Kerry and also came on as a sub in the 2017 provincial U21 decider.

Mark Buckley (left) pictured in action in the 2016 All-Ireland minor quarter-final against Donegal. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Throw-in is 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan (Carrigaline)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers)

4. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty – captain)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

7. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

8. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

9. Jack Ryan (Ballymartle)

10. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

12. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

14. Matthew Bradley (Aghabullogue)

15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs

16. Eoin Kelleher (Éire Óg)

17. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarr’s)

18. Sean O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown)

19. Liam Wall (Kilmurry)

20. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown)

21. Cillian Myers-Murray (St Finbarr’s)

22. Mark Buckley (Dohenys)

23. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

24. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!