This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 26 °C Thursday 28 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two promising Cork youngsters sign for Top 14 club Pau's academy

Eoghan Barrett and Ben Roche are heading to France to pursue professional rugby careers.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 4:25 PM
58 minutes ago 3,080 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3978581

TWO PROMISING YOUNG rugby players from Cork have signed for Top 14 club Pau’s academy on three-year contracts.

Eoghan Barrett and Ben Roche recently completed their Leaving Certificates at Christian Brothers College, Cork and will now pursue professional rugby careers in France.

Centre/wing Barrett played for the Ireland U19s this year, while number eight/lock Ben Roche – this year’s CBC captain – has represented Munster’s underage representative teams.

Eoghan Barrett on his way to scoring a try Eoghan Barrett on his way to scoring a try for CBC this year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Barrett and Roche have starred for CBC’s Senior Cup team in recent years, with their impressive performances standing out for the Cork school, which has also produced the likes of Donncha O’Callaghan, Tomás O’Leary, Duncan Williams and Donal Lenihan.

Former Munster number eight James Coughlan is now in charge of Pau’s academy, having played for the Top 14 side before retiring from playing, and he too is a former CBC student.

With Barrett and Roche having missed out on places in the Munster academy, Coughlan and Pau have provided the youngsters with an opportunity to become professional rugby players.

Both players have signed three-year centre de formation contracts with the ambitious French side, who finished eighth in the Top 14 last season. The strong Munster links in Pau should help them to settle into life in France.

Pau’s current senior team boss is Simon Mannix, who was an assistant coach at Munster under Rob Penney, while ex-Munster players Dave Foley, Sean Dougall and Paddy Butler are part of the first-team squad.

The province’s links in Pau extend into the backroom staff, with former Munster performance analyst Elliot Corcoran in charge of that department of the club and Paddy O’Sullivan assisting him.

Ben Roche with Mark Fleming and Caolan Dooley Ben Roche has been an impressive presence for CBC. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Barrett and Roche will qualify as JIFF [Joueurs Issus des Filières de Formation] players if they complete their three years in Pau’s academy, a major advantage for the players and Pau, with tweaks to Top 14 regulations ensuring clubs will need to field more JIFF players in their matchday squads in the coming seasons.

While there are no guarantees of a senior professional future for Barrett and Roche at Pau, the presence of Coughlan should make their initial transition to life in France more comfortable.

Their promise as rugby players has been obvious to those who have seen their performances for CBC and now Barrett and Roche will look to convert their potential into top-level ability in the coming years.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

2019 World Cup a thrilling prospect for Schmidt’s superb Ireland

‘Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Embassy-storming, Korean-cradling Mexico fans are winning this World Cup
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
Hotel mattress could be to blame for Marcelo's World Cup injury
'We did not play like world champions. Therefore, we deserved to be eliminated'
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
GERMANY
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
World champions Germany crash out at group stage following Korean humiliation
As it happened: South Korea v Germany, World Cup, Group F
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
'Do they expect us to win 10-0?' - Pogba bemused by whistles from France fans
Former Premier League referee reveals role in deliberate booking scam
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie