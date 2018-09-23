Forwards impress as St Finbarr's and Duhallow book Cork senior semi-final spots

2017 FINALISTS St Finbarr’s and semi-finalists Duhallow are both back in the last four of this year’s Cork senior football championship after picking up quarter-final victories last night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

St Finbarr’s saw off city rivals Douglas by 2-8 to 0-11 with Cork forward Stephen Sherlock striking 1-5 for the winners while 0-6 from former Cork attacker Donncha O’Connor propelled divisional outfit Duhallow to a 0-13 to 0-10 success against Valley Rovers.

St Finbarr’s, defeated in last year’s decider in a replay by Nemo Rangers, were grateful to a strong start as they stormed in front 2-5 to 0-2 by the 17th minute with Sherlock and Enda Dennehy both raising green flags. Douglas cut the deficit to five points, 2-5 to 0-6, by the interval.

Douglas held St Finbarr’s scoreless after the 44th minute in a game that required 10 minutes of additional time after a serious injury was suffered by St Finbarr’s goalkeeper Declan Murphy.

Our Senior Football keeper Decky Murphy broke his leg tonight in our championship quarter final v @DouglasGAAClub. He is due to have an operation in the morning & we wish him well on his road to recovery. #getwellsoonDeck — St Finbarrs NHF Club (@the_Barrs) September 23, 2018 Source: St Finbarrs NHF Club /Twitter

But despite the accurate free-taking of Eoin O’Sullivan and the return of action of Cork player Sean Powter as a late substitute, Douglas could not draw level and St Finbarr’s held out to triumph.

In the second game, O’Connor excelled for Duhallow as they reached the semi-final for the second successive year and will aim to make amends for last year’s loss to Nemo Rangers at that stage.

Duhallow were in front by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break with Valley Rovers ruing some missed scoring chances in the opening period. They pushed on in the second half to be in front 0-13 to 0-6 entering the finale with Eoghan McSweeney and Michael Vaughan both aiding O’Connor in the scoring stakes.

Valley Rovers hit the last four points of the game with Fiachra Lynch finishing with 0-6 to his credit and he was denied a goal by a superb late save from Duhallow netminder Patrick Doyle.

The remaining two quarter-finals take place today.

Cork senior football quarter-finals

Results

St Finbarr’s 2-8 Douglas 0-11

Duhallow 0-13 Valley Rovers 0-10

Fixtures

Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Dunmanway, 2.15pm

Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Dunmanway, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!