Sunday 23 September, 2018
Forwards impress as St Finbarr's and Duhallow book Cork senior semi-final spots

The first two quarter-finals were held last night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,731 Views No Comments
Image: INPHO
St Finbarr's and Duhallow both booked Cork semi-final spots last night.
Image: INPHO

2017 FINALISTS St Finbarr’s and semi-finalists Duhallow are both back in the last four of this year’s Cork senior football championship after picking up quarter-final victories last night in Páirc Uí Rinn.

St Finbarr’s saw off city rivals Douglas by 2-8 to 0-11 with Cork forward Stephen Sherlock striking 1-5 for the winners while 0-6 from former Cork attacker Donncha O’Connor propelled divisional outfit Duhallow to a 0-13 to 0-10 success against Valley Rovers.

St Finbarr’s, defeated in last year’s decider in a replay by Nemo Rangers, were grateful to a strong start as they stormed in front 2-5 to 0-2 by the 17th minute with Sherlock and Enda Dennehy both raising green flags. Douglas cut the deficit to five points, 2-5 to 0-6, by the interval.

Douglas held St Finbarr’s scoreless after the 44th minute in a game that required 10 minutes of additional time after a serious injury was suffered by St Finbarr’s goalkeeper Declan Murphy.

But despite the accurate free-taking of Eoin O’Sullivan and the return of action of Cork player Sean Powter as a late substitute, Douglas could not draw level and St Finbarr’s held out to triumph.

In the second game, O’Connor excelled for Duhallow as they reached the semi-final for the second successive year and will aim to make amends for last year’s loss to Nemo Rangers at that stage.

Duhallow were in front by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break with Valley Rovers ruing some missed scoring chances in the opening period. They pushed on in the second half to be in front 0-13 to 0-6 entering the finale with Eoghan McSweeney and Michael Vaughan both aiding O’Connor in the scoring stakes.

Valley Rovers hit the last four points of the game with Fiachra Lynch finishing with 0-6 to his credit and he was denied a goal by a superb late save from Duhallow netminder Patrick Doyle.

The remaining two quarter-finals take place today.

Cork senior football quarter-finals

Results

St Finbarr’s 2-8 Douglas 0-11
Duhallow 0-13 Valley Rovers 0-10

Fixtures

Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Dunmanway, 2.15pm
Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Dunmanway, 4pm

