Carbery Rangers dump out 2014 champions, while Nemo Rangers power into last eight

IT WAS A busy weekend in the Cork senior football championship as the competition advanced to the last eight.

Carbery Rangers' John Hayes

In a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 finals, Carbery Rangers enjoyed an impressive a 0-15 to 1-8 win over fellow heavyweights Ballincollig to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

They’ll be joined in the last eight by reigning champions Nemo Rangers, who had a comfortable 4-16 to 0-13 win over O’Donovan Rossa with Conor O’Donovan, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan and Mark Cronin their goalscorers.

14-man Clonakilty advanced with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory against Bishopstown, while Douglas defeated Carrigaline by 2-7 to 0-8. Valley Rovers beat Clyda Rovers by 1-16 to 0-8, St Finbarr’s powered past Mallow on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-11 and Duhallow were 1-12 to 0-8 winners over St Nick’s.

The meeting of Castlehaven and Cork IT heads to a replay after an entertaining 0-21 apiece draw.

Cork senior football championship quarter-finals

1. St Finbarr’s v Douglas

2. Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty

3. Duhallow v Valley Rovers

4. Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven/CIT

There was one game on the hurling front. The full line-up for the quarter-finals is now known after Blackrock’s 0-22 to 1-14 victory over Ballymartle in the final round 3 tie yesterday.

Blackrock, who lost last year’s final, will face St Finbarr’s in a city derby on Saturday.

Cork senior hurling championship quarter-finals

1. Imokilly v Newcestown

2. Sarsfields v UCC

3. Blackrock v St Finbarr’s

4. Newtownshandrum v Midleton

