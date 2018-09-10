This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 September, 2018
Carbery Rangers dump out 2014 champions, while Nemo Rangers power into last eight

The quarter-finals of the Cork SFC took shape after the weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 10 Sep 2018, 10:44 AM
IT WAS A busy weekend in the Cork senior football championship as the competition advanced to the last eight.

John Hayes Carbery Rangers' John Hayes

In a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 finals, Carbery Rangers enjoyed an impressive a 0-15 to 1-8 win over fellow heavyweights Ballincollig to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

They’ll be joined in the last eight by reigning champions Nemo Rangers, who had a comfortable 4-16 to 0-13 win over O’Donovan Rossa with Conor O’Donovan, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan and Mark Cronin their goalscorers.

14-man Clonakilty advanced with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory against Bishopstown, while Douglas defeated Carrigaline by 2-7 to 0-8. Valley Rovers beat Clyda Rovers by 1-16 to 0-8, St Finbarr’s powered past Mallow on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-11 and Duhallow were 1-12 to 0-8 winners over St Nick’s.

The meeting of Castlehaven and Cork IT heads to a replay after an entertaining 0-21 apiece draw. 

Cork senior football championship quarter-finals

1. St Finbarr’s v Douglas 
2. Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty 
3. Duhallow v Valley Rovers
4. Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven/CIT

There was one game on the hurling front. The full line-up for the quarter-finals is now known after Blackrock’s 0-22 to 1-14 victory over Ballymartle in the final round 3 tie yesterday.

Blackrock, who lost last year’s final, will face St Finbarr’s in a city derby on Saturday. 

Cork senior hurling championship quarter-finals

1. Imokilly v Newcestown
2. Sarsfields v UCC
3. Blackrock v St Finbarr’s
4. Newtownshandrum v Midleton

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

