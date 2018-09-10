Carbery Rangers dump out 2014 champions, while Nemo Rangers power into last eight

IT WAS A busy weekend in the Cork senior football championship as the competition advanced to the last eight.
In a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 finals, Carbery Rangers enjoyed an impressive a 0-15 to 1-8 win over fellow heavyweights Ballincollig to seal their place in the quarter-finals.
They’ll be joined in the last eight by reigning champions Nemo Rangers, who had a comfortable 4-16 to 0-13 win over O’Donovan Rossa with Conor O’Donovan, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan and Mark Cronin their goalscorers.
14-man Clonakilty advanced with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory against Bishopstown, while Douglas defeated Carrigaline by 2-7 to 0-8. Valley Rovers beat Clyda Rovers by 1-16 to 0-8, St Finbarr’s powered past Mallow on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-11 and Duhallow were 1-12 to 0-8 winners over St Nick’s.
The meeting of Castlehaven and Cork IT heads to a replay after an entertaining 0-21 apiece draw.
Cork senior football championship quarter-finals
1. St Finbarr’s v Douglas
2. Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty
3. Duhallow v Valley Rovers
4. Nemo Rangers v Castlehaven/CIT
There was one game on the hurling front. The full line-up for the quarter-finals is now known after Blackrock’s 0-22 to 1-14 victory over Ballymartle in the final round 3 tie yesterday.
Blackrock, who lost last year’s final, will face St Finbarr’s in a city derby on Saturday.
Cork senior hurling championship quarter-finals
1. Imokilly v Newcestown
2. Sarsfields v UCC
3. Blackrock v St Finbarr’s
4. Newtownshandrum v Midleton
