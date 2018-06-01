Cork make just one change to team for Limerick clash under Saturday night lights

AFTER BEING HELD to a draw by Tipperary last Sunday, Cork hurling boss John Meyler has made changes to his team for tomorrow’s Championship meeting with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 7pm).

Glen Rovers’ Dean Brosnan comes in for Luke Meade with the Newcestown forward dropping to the bench.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

6. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) captain

11. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

14. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)