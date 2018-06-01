This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork make just one change to team for Limerick clash under Saturday night lights

Dean Brosnan comes in for the Rebels.

By Adrian Russell Friday 1 Jun 2018, 9:56 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AFTER BEING HELD to a draw by Tipperary last Sunday, Cork hurling boss John Meyler has made changes to his team for tomorrow’s Championship meeting with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 7pm).

Glen Rovers’ Dean Brosnan comes in for Luke Meade with the Newcestown forward dropping to the bench.

Cork

1.   Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2.   Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3.   Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4.   Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5.   Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
6.   Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
7.   Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8.   Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9.   Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) captain
11. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

