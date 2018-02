Sharpshooter Patrick Horgan returns to Cork team for his first start of 2018

CORK’S LEADING SCORER Patrick Horgan has returned to the starting line-up for their Division 1A clash against Wexford on Sunday.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bill Cooper and Horgan are boss John Meyler’s only two changes, replacing Brian Lawton and Shane Kingston in attack.

Cork were three-point winners over Kilkenny last weekend and are bidding to continue their good form against Davy Fitzgerald’s men at Innovate Wexford Park.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin O Cadagon (Douglas)

4. Conor O Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

10. Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

13. Alan Cadagon (Douglas)

14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

15. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas – captain)

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

18. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

19. Robert O Shea (Carrigaline)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

22. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields)

23. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

25. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

26. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)

