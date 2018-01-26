New Cork football boss names six debutants as O'Brien returns for Tipp after two years with hurlers

CORK AND TIPPERARY have both named their starting line-ups for tomorrow’s Allianz Football League Division 2 opener (5pm), which will be the first game played by a Cork team at the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In the absence of any players from Nemo Rangers — who are preparing for their AIB All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final against Slaughtneil on 24 February — new Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has included six debutants in his side.

McCarthy has given the nod to goalkeeper Mark White, corner-backs Sam Ryan and Micheal McSweeney, wing-back Kevin Flahive, midfielder Daniel O’Callaghan and corner-forward Stephen Sherlock, whose late goal against Clare helped the Rebels to victory in the final of the McGrath Cup.

Tipperary boss Liam Kearns has named Steven O’Brien at midfield in his team. O’Brien has returned to the football panel this year for the first time since 2015, after opting to focus solely on hurling with the Premier County for the last two seasons.

Goalkeeper Evan Comerford also returns to the side following the three-month suspension he served last summer.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

7. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs — captain)

9. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)

11. Sean Powter (Douglas)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Subs:

16. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

17. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys)

18. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

21. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

23. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

4. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

7. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork — captain)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

18. Liam Casey (Cahir)

19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)

20. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

21. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

22. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

25. Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers)

26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)