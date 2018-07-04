This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,413 Views 2 Comments
Share

Fixtures

Bord GÃ¡is Energy U21 hurling
Leinster final
Galway v Wexford, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm

Munster final
Cork v Tipperary, PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh, 7.30pm

*****************************************

Good wishes flowing in for the youthful participants from some of their county’s most decorated hurling names.

It’s an evening off for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and coming in to fill the live sporting void is the U21 hurling championship. Some of these Wednesday night ties in recent years have been classic encounters and there’s big potential for tonight’s two showdowns to live up to those high standards.

We’ve got the Leinster final between Galway and Wexford in Portlaoise while Cork entertain Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster decider. Throw-in for both is 7.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Speculation mounting that Juventus will bid â‚¬120m for Ronaldo
Speculation mounting that Juventus will bid â‚¬120m for Ronaldo
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
ENGLAND
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
Arsenal complete signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Papastathopoulos
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie