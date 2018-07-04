There’s silverware on offer tonight in Portlaoise and Cork.
Liveblog
Fixtures
Bord GÃ¡is Energy U21 hurling
Leinster final
Galway v Wexford, Oâ€™Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm
Munster final
Cork v Tipperary, PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh, 7.30pm
*****************************************
Good wishes flowing in for the youthful participants from some of their county’s most decorated hurling names.
Best of Luck to our U21 Hurlers and Management Team who will play @OfficialWexGAA in the LHC Final this evening in Portlaoise at 7:30. @Galway_GAA @TribesmenGAA— Ollie Canning (@OllieCanning) July 4, 2018
Best of luck to all involved with @TipperaryGAA U21s tonight. Good team. Good attitude. Everyone working hard for the team. Drive it on tonight boys #hondpremier #tippvcork— Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) July 4, 2018
It’s an evening off for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and coming in to fill the live sporting void is the U21 hurling championship. Some of these Wednesday night ties in recent years have been classic encounters and there’s big potential for tonight’s two showdowns to live up to those high standards.
We’ve got the Leinster final between Galway and Wexford in Portlaoise while Cork entertain Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster decider. Throw-in for both is 7.30pm.
