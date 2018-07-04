24 mins ago

It’s an evening off for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and coming in to fill the live sporting void is the U21 hurling championship. Some of these Wednesday night ties in recent years have been classic encounters and there’s big potential for tonight’s two showdowns to live up to those high standards.

We’ve got the Leinster final between Galway and Wexford in Portlaoise while Cork entertain Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster decider. Throw-in for both is 7.30pm.