It’s a big night of hurling action around the country.
Liveblog
Fixtures – Bord Gáis Energy U21 Hurling
Leinster semi-finals
Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 7.30pm
Kilkenny v Galway, Tullamore, 7.30pm
Munster semi-final
Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm
***********************************
Galway 1-2 Kilkenny 0-3
Evan Niland finds the net for Galway and they go two in front.
Goal for Galway!
Waterford 1-6 Cork 0-4
Five between the sides again with the Deise in control.
Kilkenny 0-3 Galway 0-2
Colum Prendiville pushes Kilkenny into the lead after James Bergin had earlier pointed.
Dublin 1-4 Wexford 0-4
Colin Currie fires a shot to the net for Dublin.
Goal for Dublin!
Waterford 1-4 Cork 0-3
Cork pull a point back courtesy of Declan Dalton.
Waterford 1-4 Cork 0-2
11 mins – Waterford in flying form early on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Neil Montgomery contributing their latest point.
Dublin 0-4 Wexford 0-2
10 mins – Another pointed free for Dublin courtesy of Colin Currie.
Kilkenny 0-1 Galway 0-1
10 mins – Kilkenny draw level with James Bergin knocking over a free.
Dublin 0-3 Wexford 0-2
9 mins – Na Fianna duo Donal Burke and Colin Currie send Dublin in front.
Waterford 1-3 Cork 0-2
John Paul Lucey raises the first green flag of the night and Waterford are four clear after nine minutes.
Goal for Waterford!
Wexford 0-2 Dublin 0-1
Colin Currie slots over a free for Dublin as they raise their first white flag of the night.
Cork 0-2 Waterford 0-2
Cork draw level thanks to Declan Dalton from a free.
Waterford 0-2 Cork 0-1
Darragh Fitzgibbon with Cork’s opening score but Waterford respond to take the lead.
Wexford 0-2 Dublin 0-0
Joe O’Connor with Wexford’s opening score and then Aaron Maddock bags a point.
Galway 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0
Evan Niland gets Galway off the mark.
One late Cork change saw Michael O’Halloran replace Tim O’Mahony.
Waterford 0-1 Cork 0-0
Early pointed free for Waterford.
Action under way in tonight’s games.
And the starting sides in Tullamore.
Galway
1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)
2. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)
3. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas)
4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)
5. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)
7. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
8. Tomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
9. Jack Grealish (Gort)
10. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
11. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)
13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
14. Jack Canning (Portumna)
15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
Kilkenny
1. Liam Dunphy (Lisdowney)
2. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)
3. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Ryan Bergin (John Lockes)
5. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)
6. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
7. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)
8. Edmond Delaney (Conahy Shamrocks)
9. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)
10. Colum Prendiville (Graigue-Ballycallan)
11. Conor Hennessy (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
15. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)
The teams named to start in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Cork
1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
8. Chris O Leary (Valley Rovers)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas – captain)
13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
Waterford
1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)
2. John Curran (Dungarvan)
3. Mikey Daykin (Mount Sion)
4. Darragh Lynch (Passage)
24. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
6. Jordan Henley (Tallow)
7. Garry Cullinane (Passage)
8. Andrew Casey (Ballyduff Upper)
9. Mikey Mahony (Ballygunner)
10. Eddie Meaney (De La Salle)
11. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
25. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
13. John Paul Lucey (Shamrocks)
14. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
15. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
First game in the 2018 championship for Wexford. Conor Firman, Damien Reck, Joe O’Connor and Rory O’Connor the main men to watch out for on their side.
Wexford
1. James Henebery (Faythe Harriers)
2. Sean Barden (Adamstown)
3. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s)
5. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s)
6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
7. Ian Carthy (Taghmon-Camross)
8. Shane Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
9. Rowan White (Glynn-Barntown0
10. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)
11. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
12. Liam Stafford (Adamstown)
13. Stephen O’Gorman (Adamstown)
14, Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
15. Seamus Casey (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
Let’s get through the team news then.
Two changes to the Dublin team from last week’s win over Westmeath. Conor Ryan replacing Lee Gannon in midfield and in the full forward line, Colin Currie comes in for Eoghan Dunne.
Dublin
1. Dara Perry (St Vincent’s)
2. Shane Howard (Fingallians)
3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
4. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)
5. Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s)
6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)
7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)
8. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiaráin)
10. Ciarán Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)
11. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
13. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)
14. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)
15. Colin Currie (Na Fianna)
Evening all and welcome along to our coverage of a big night of action in the Bord Gáis Energy U21 hurling championship.
In Leinster, Kilkenny face Galway in Tullamore with Dublin hosting Wexford in Parnell Park.
And in Munster, it’s Cork against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The other semi-final in Munster sees Tipperary face Limerick tomorrow evening.
Throw-in for all tonight’s games is 7.30pm.
COMMENTS (5)