Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row

KILKENNY HEAVYWEIGHTS ST Kieran’s College booked their place in another Leinster colleges final with a five-point win against rivals St Peter’s Wexford this afternoon.

The holders will have a chance to make it a provincial four-in-a-row when they take on Dublin North in the Corn Ui Dhuill final.

The combined Dublin selection ran out three-point winners over Kilkenny CBS in today’s second semi-final.

A tight first half in Enniscorthy saw Kieran’s and Peter’s go in level at the break, 1-6 apiece.

But Adrian Mullen struck early for the Kilkenny school in the second half and despite Peters’ best efforts, they could not close the gap.

In Portlaoise, Conor Berrigan and Cian Derwin blasted two early goals to get Dublin North off to a perfect start.

Kilkenny CBS responded perfectly and took a one-point lead into the break, 0-10 to 2-3, before Billy Ryan struck a third goal for Dublin North early in the second half which proved to be decisive.

That victory for Dublin North, who cannot progress to the All-Ireland series, means that today’s two beaten sides, St Peter’s and Kilkenny CBS, will now meet in a play-off with the winner taking their place in the Croke Cup quarter-finals.

