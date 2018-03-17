Galway and Cork outfits chasing the biggest prize in club Gaelic football.
Liveblog
All-Ireland SFC club final: Corofin v Nemo Rangers, Croke Park, 2pm
********************************
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Met Ã‰ireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
58,500 25
|
2
|
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
51,018 167
|
3
|
'A shambles': Paddy Jackson's barrister criticises police investigation as he makes closing statement
49,594 0
|
1
|
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
571 0
|
2
|
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
393 0
|
3
|
'We need to watch out': Fewer tourists think Ireland is good value for money
98 0
|
1
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
32,532 9
|
2
|
Ireland have no answer to reigning champions as Six Nations campaign ends with third defeat
20,303 23
|
3
|
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
19,507 10
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS