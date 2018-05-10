  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 12-week couch-to-10k training plan to make the most of the Irish summer*

*We can’t promise an actual summer, but we can give you a three-month training plan regardless.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 May 2018, 10:11 AM
35 minutes ago 532 Views 1 Comment
AFTER A WINTER lasting approximately three years, the good weather finally made itself known over the past week which means that we can all, hopefully, put the thermals away until next October.

If you’ve been braving the hail, rain and lots and lots of snow, then fair play but this is not the training plan for you.

If, however, you’ve decided that Ireland not being at the World Cup means you won’t spend the summer in front of the TV, then this could help.

Week 1

This is a nice easy start to the whole thing. It might not feel like you’re doing a whole lot, but that cliché about a journey of a thousand miles exists for a reason. 

Monday – 1.5km
Tuesday – Rest
Wednesday – 2.5km
Thursday – 1.5km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 2.5km
Sunday – Rest

Week 2

You should start to feel it this week. Try and up your pace a little on the Saturday run and the Sunday one will seem a breeze. 

Monday – 3km
Tuesday – Rest
Wednesday – Rest
Thursday – 2km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 4km
Sunday – 3km

Week 3

We calm things down a little in week three just to give your feet, knees a lungs a bit of a breather. 

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 3km
Wednesday – 5km
Thursday – 4km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 6km
Sunday – Rest

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Week 4

We’re one-third of the way through and we’re going to aim to hit 5k twice this week. The second time around, time it to get a sense of where you are.

(Spoiler: There’s no such thing as a bad time, this is your body, your limits). 

Monday – 4km
Tuesday – Rest
Wednesday – 5km
Thursday – 3km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 5km – (timed)
Sunday – A

Week 5

This might be the toughest week you’ll face but trust us, it’s a good thing that you’ll feel tired, especially on Friday and that rest day is key to your success this week.  

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 4km
Wednesday – 5km
Thursday – 4km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 7km
Sunday – 3km

Week 6

Your reward for those efforts last week is a handy enough week, though you probably wouldn’t have called 19k ‘handy’ back in week one.

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 5km
Wednesday – Rest
Thursday – 4km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 5km
Sunday – 5km

Week 7

This might seem like another easy week considering the work you’ve put in so far but, when you see what’s coming up, you’ll look back on this week and thank us. 

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 4km
Wednesday – 6km
Thursday – 4km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 5km
Sunday – Rest or 3km

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Week 8

You’re two-thirds of the way there and things step up a gear this week. By now, you should be timing all of your runs, but feel free to leave the watch behind for Sunday’s long run. 

Monday – 6km
Tuesday – Rest
Wednesday – 6km
Thursday – Rest
Friday – 3km
Saturday – 3km
Sunday – 8km

Week 9

We bet you’re looking back on week seven quite fondly now?

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 6km
Wednesday – 6km
Thursday – 5km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 5km
Sunday – 8km

Week 10

You’re so close to achieving your goal now and, because you’ve been doing so well — and run further than you’ve maybe ever done — we’re throwing in a bonus rest day.

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 5km
Wednesday – Rest
Thursday – 5km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 9km
Sunday – Rest

Week 11

Look at you running 5ks like they’re nobody’s business.  

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 5km
Wednesday – 5km
Thursday – 5km
Friday – Rest
Saturday – 5km
Sunday – 9km

Week 12

In the build up to the 10k on Sunday, we’ve made the rest of this week about keeping your legs ticking over. 

Monday – Rest
Tuesday – 5km
Wednesday – 4km
Thursday – Rest
Friday – 3km
Saturday – Rest
Sunday – 10km

And that’s it, you’ve done it.

Just remember running is as easy as putting one foot in front of the other.

