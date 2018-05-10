The 12-week couch-to-10k training plan to make the most of the Irish summer*

You'll be pounding the pavement in no time.

AFTER A WINTER lasting approximately three years, the good weather finally made itself known over the past week which means that we can all, hopefully, put the thermals away until next October.

If you’ve been braving the hail, rain and lots and lots of snow, then fair play but this is not the training plan for you.

If, however, you’ve decided that Ireland not being at the World Cup means you won’t spend the summer in front of the TV, then this could help.

Week 1

This is a nice easy start to the whole thing. It might not feel like you’re doing a whole lot, but that cliché about a journey of a thousand miles exists for a reason.

Monday – 1.5km

Tuesday – Rest

Wednesday – 2.5km

Thursday – 1.5km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 2.5km

Sunday – Rest

Week 2

You should start to feel it this week. Try and up your pace a little on the Saturday run and the Sunday one will seem a breeze.

Monday – 3km

Tuesday – Rest

Wednesday – Rest

Thursday – 2km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 4km

Sunday – 3km

Week 3

We calm things down a little in week three just to give your feet, knees a lungs a bit of a breather.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 3km

Wednesday – 5km

Thursday – 4km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 6km

Sunday – Rest

Week 4

We’re one-third of the way through and we’re going to aim to hit 5k twice this week. The second time around, time it to get a sense of where you are.

(Spoiler: There’s no such thing as a bad time, this is your body, your limits).

Monday – 4km

Tuesday – Rest

Wednesday – 5km

Thursday – 3km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 5km – (timed)

Sunday – A

Week 5

This might be the toughest week you’ll face but trust us, it’s a good thing that you’ll feel tired, especially on Friday and that rest day is key to your success this week.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 4km

Wednesday – 5km

Thursday – 4km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 7km

Sunday – 3km

Week 6

Your reward for those efforts last week is a handy enough week, though you probably wouldn’t have called 19k ‘handy’ back in week one.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 5km

Wednesday – Rest

Thursday – 4km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 5km

Sunday – 5km

Week 7

This might seem like another easy week considering the work you’ve put in so far but, when you see what’s coming up, you’ll look back on this week and thank us.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 4km

Wednesday – 6km

Thursday – 4km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 5km

Sunday – Rest or 3km

Week 8

You’re two-thirds of the way there and things step up a gear this week. By now, you should be timing all of your runs, but feel free to leave the watch behind for Sunday’s long run.

Monday – 6km

Tuesday – Rest

Wednesday – 6km

Thursday – Rest

Friday – 3km

Saturday – 3km

Sunday – 8km

Week 9

We bet you’re looking back on week seven quite fondly now?

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 6km

Wednesday – 6km

Thursday – 5km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 5km

Sunday – 8km

Week 10

You’re so close to achieving your goal now and, because you’ve been doing so well — and run further than you’ve maybe ever done — we’re throwing in a bonus rest day.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 5km

Wednesday – Rest

Thursday – 5km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 9km

Sunday – Rest

Week 11

Look at you running 5ks like they’re nobody’s business.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 5km

Wednesday – 5km

Thursday – 5km

Friday – Rest

Saturday – 5km

Sunday – 9km

Week 12

In the build up to the 10k on Sunday, we’ve made the rest of this week about keeping your legs ticking over.

Monday – Rest

Tuesday – 5km

Wednesday – 4km

Thursday – Rest

Friday – 3km

Saturday – Rest

Sunday – 10km

And that’s it, you’ve done it.

Just remember running is as easy as putting one foot in front of the other.

