Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'

A decision on his future will have to wait, but the Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper wants to spend more time with his family in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 4,016 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4105224

CHELSEA GOALKEEPER THIBAUT Courtois will wait until after the World Cup to decide his future, but admitted he wants to spend more time with his children in Madrid.

The Belgium international has plenty to focus on these days, as he and his team-mates are into the World Cup quarter-finals after a thrilling 3-2 comeback against Japan.

However, speculation has continued to swirl around Courtois, who is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2019, with the goalkeeper linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

Courtois has previously said his “heart” is in the Spanish capital, as his family remains based there following his multi-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

And Courtois has re-iterated the importance of being close to his children, though he has no problems with his life in London.

“I love living in London. Madrid and London are great,” Courtois said, via Sport, after his nation’s last-16 win over Japan on Monday.

“The only thing is that my children live in Madrid. I would like them to be close.

“That doesn’t mean I’m going to come back, but for me they are very important and I’m going to do something to see them more.”

Chelsea signed Courtois from Genk in 2011, but sent the goalkeeper out on loan to Atletico for three seasons.

While he wants to sort out his future, the 26-year-old said the World Cup was his focus and will not make any decisions on his future until Belgium’s fate in Russia has been decided.

“I’m not going to talk about that now. I just said that I’ll see everything after the World Cup,” Courtois said.

“The most important thing is my children and I’ll decide what’s best for me in everything.”

France will reach World Cup final after ‘defining’ Argentina win — Vieira

Southgate confident there’ll be no repeat of Iceland shambles

The42 Team

