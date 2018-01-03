  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip

Plus, Juventus’ Â£50 million-rated Alex Sandro is understood to be close to joining Chelsea.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 4:13 PM
2 hours ago 16,272 Views 24 Comments
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked aboutÂ todayâ€¦

Man United are reportedly considering a loan deal for PSG winger Lucas Moura, who is out of favour at his current club.

Juventusâ€™ Â£50 million-ratedÂ Alex Sandro is understood to be close to joining Chelsea.

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vicarage Road Tottenham's Mousa Dembele. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Mousa DembÃ©lÃ©, who has seen his game time reduced this season, could leave Tottenham, with Milan an interested suitor.

Philippe Coutinho has supposedly already picked out his Barcelona shirt number.

Spain: Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: 2nd Leg Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In other Barca news, Samuel Umtiti is believed to beÂ contemplating a move to Manchester City.

West Ham are keen on Stokeâ€™s Joe Allen, according to Sky Sports.

Italy: SSC Napoli v Juventus FC - Serie A Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Chelsea target Giorgio Chiellini has hinted at extending his Juventus stay.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to be linked with a move away from Man United, with Inter Milan among the clubs interested.

Retro Deal of the Day: Joey Barton â€“ Man City to Newcastle (Â£5.8 million)

Soccer - Steve Harper Testimonial - Newcastle United v AC Milan - St James' Park Joey Barton pictured during his Newcastle days. Source: Richard Sellers

This transfer took place around the time Bartonâ€™s stock in the game was at its highest.

He had earned his first and only England cap earlier in 2007, and after over 100 appearances for Man City, he left to join Newcastle in the summer.

The midfielder spent four full seasons at Newcastle, before joining QPR.

Subsequently, Barton had spells at Marseille (on loan), Burnley and Rangers, before returning to Turf Moor.

His career has seemingly been ended by a betting controversy, for which the player received a lengthy ban, and Barton has since worked as a football pundit.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

