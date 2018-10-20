This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 October, 2018
Sensational Cracksman obliterates classy field to win another Champion Stakes

Back-to-back Champion Stakes for John Gosden’s superstar colt.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 750 Views 2 Comments
CRACKSMAN AND FRANKIE Dettori lit up Champions Day at Ascot as they cruised to a second Champion Stakes title in scintillating fashion.

The four-year-old son of Frankel took up the running at the two-furlong pole and never looked back, cruising to a six-length win that made an otherwise classy field look plainly average.

Crystal Ocean finished in second behind the 5/6 favourite with Subway Dancer in third.

Cracksman’s win wrapped up a brilliant treble for John Gosden who earlier saw Stradivarius hold off Thomas Hobson — trained by Willie Mullins — to win the Long Distance Cup,  and Roaring Lion deny Aidan O’Brien’s I Can Fly in a thrilling finish to the QEII Stakes, winning by a neck.

O’Brien and Ballydoyle did have one winner to celebrate as Magical, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the Fillies and Mares Stakes ahead of Gosden duo Coronet and Lah Ti Dar.

Ascot – Results

  • 13.25 - 1. Stradivarius (Evs) 2. Thomas Hobson (14/1) 3. Sir Erec (5/1)
  • 14.00 - 1. Sands of Mali (28/1) 2. Harry Angel (4/1 2fav) 3. Donjuan Triumphant (16/1)
  • 14.40 - 1. Magical (5/1 2fav) 2. Coronet (6/1) 3. Lah Ti Dar (Evs fav)
  • 15.15 - 1. Roaring Lion (2/1 fav) 2. I Can Fly (33/1) 3. Century Dream (25/1)
  • 15.50 - 1. Cracksman (5/6 fav) 2. Crystal Ocean (11/4 2fav) 3. Subway Dancer (66/1)

