Sensational Cracksman obliterates classy field to win another Champion Stakes

CRACKSMAN AND FRANKIE Dettori lit up Champions Day at Ascot as they cruised to a second Champion Stakes title in scintillating fashion.

The four-year-old son of Frankel took up the running at the two-furlong pole and never looked back, cruising to a six-length win that made an otherwise classy field look plainly average.

Crystal Ocean finished in second behind the 5/6 favourite with Subway Dancer in third.

Cracksman’s win wrapped up a brilliant treble for John Gosden who earlier saw Stradivarius hold off Thomas Hobson — trained by Willie Mullins — to win the Long Distance Cup, and Roaring Lion deny Aidan O’Brien’s I Can Fly in a thrilling finish to the QEII Stakes, winning by a neck.

O’Brien and Ballydoyle did have one winner to celebrate as Magical, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the Fillies and Mares Stakes ahead of Gosden duo Coronet and Lah Ti Dar.

Ascot – Results

13.25 - 1. Stradivarius (Evs) 2. Thomas Hobson (14/1) 3. Sir Erec (5/1)

1. Stradivarius (Evs) 2. Thomas Hobson (14/1) 3. Sir Erec (5/1) 14.00 - 1. Sands of Mali (28/1) 2. Harry Angel (4/1 2fav) 3. Donjuan Triumphant (16/1)

1. Sands of Mali (28/1) 2. Harry Angel (4/1 2fav) 3. Donjuan Triumphant (16/1) 14.40 - 1. Magical (5/1 2fav) 2. Coronet (6/1) 3. Lah Ti Dar (Evs fav)

1. Magical (5/1 2fav) 2. Coronet (6/1) 3. Lah Ti Dar (Evs fav) 15.15 - 1. Roaring Lion (2/1 fav) 2. I Can Fly (33/1) 3. Century Dream (25/1)

1. Roaring Lion (2/1 fav) 2. I Can Fly (33/1) 3. Century Dream (25/1) 15.50 - 1. Cracksman (5/6 fav) 2. Crystal Ocean (11/4 2fav) 3. Subway Dancer (66/1)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: