Big blow for Irish hockey as long-serving head coach Fulton steps down

IN A SHOCK announcement, Craig Fulton, the Irish men’s hockey coach, is to step down from his role later this summer just months ahead of Ireland’s first appearance at a World Cup in 28 years.

The South African will end his decade-long association with Irish hockey after a three-match series against France in Cork next month to take up the position of assistant coach with the Belgium national team.

Fulton, a two-time Olympian during his playing career, has transformed Irish hockey during his time at the helm, guiding the men’s national team to a European bronze medal in 2015 and then, most significantly, qualification for the 2016 Rio Games.

Additionally, Fulton — who won the prestigious FIH coach of the year award in 2015 — has overseen Ireland’s progression into a top-10 side in the world and last year masterminded qualification for November’s World Cup in India, which will be the Green Machine’s first since 1990.

In announcing his unexpected departure, Fulton said it had been an ‘absolute honour and pleasure’ to have been the Ireland head coach since 2014 and hoped the current squad continue to ‘inspire the next generation of hockey players.’

He added: “Thank you to all the Irish senior men’s staff from 2014 to date, none of the progress would have been possible without your drive and dedication. I would also like to thank Hockey Ireland, Sport Ireland, Sport NI and the Olympic Council of Ireland for the unwavering support, long may it continue so as to help push the team forward yet again.”

Fulton guided Ireland to Olympic qualification in 2016. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels paid tribute to the impact Fulton has had, and the legacy he will leave behind: “We would like to thank Craig for all he has done for the Green Machine and Irish hockey as a whole over many years.

“We understand and respect his decision to move on to Belgian Hockey, and thanks to the structures he has put in place we are confident the senior men’s team will continue to thrive and make history. We wish Craig every success in his new role and all his future endeavors”.

Belgium are currently ranked third in the world and won silver at the 2016 Olympics.

Hockey Ireland confirmed current assistant coaches Jonny Caren, Kai de Jager and John Bessell will lead the men’s team during the recruitment process for Fulton’s successor.

