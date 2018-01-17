  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheekbone surgery sidelines Gilroy, but Herbst back for Ulster's trip to Wasps

The wing has undergone surgery to have a plate inserted after he was an early casualty in the hard-fought win over La Rochelle.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 3:34 PM
5 hours ago 2,303 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3802478
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ULSTER WING CRAIG Gilroy’s hopes of Six Nations involvement were given a hammer blow by a cheekbone injury during the first-half of Saturday’s Champions Cup win over La Rochelle.

Ulster have since confirmed that Gilroy, who scored a hat-trick as a replacement against Italy in last year’s Championship, underwent surgery this week to have a plate inserted.

The 26-year-old is expected to be sidelined for at least a month. In theory, such a timeline could see him back in contention for the final Six Nations fixtures, but the intense competition for back three spaces – not least from provincial team-mate Jacob Stockdale – leaves Gilroy with a lot of ground to make up.

In more positive news for the northern province, Wiehahn Herbst has recovered from the calf knock which kept him out of the La Rochelle victory. The tighthead came through today’s training session and is expected to be fit to face Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Wiehahn Herbst celebrates winning Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Luke Marshall is also close to a return to action, though he is most likely to take the field for Ulster ‘A’ in Saturday’s trip to face Scarlets Premiership XV.

Tommy Bowe, who announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, is expected to be out for up to four weeks after picking up a sternoclavicular (chest) injury in the loss to Leinster.

Ireland’s first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad

‘I always enjoyed the saying ‘look after your own shop’ or ‘if it’s to be, it’s up to me”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Championship the third-most attended league in Europe, ahead of La Liga and Serie A
'I never thought I'd get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up' - Lambert
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault
Arsenal target Malcom facing disciplinary action over video posted following Bordeaux defeat
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
SIX NATIONS
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad
NBA
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course
Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie