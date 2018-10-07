This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cratloe narrowly see off Kilmaley to seal Clare hurling final showdown with Ballyea

Rian Considine top-scored for the winners with 1-4 from play.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
55 minutes ago 1,654 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4272992
Clare duo Conor Cleary (Kilmaley) and Conor McGrath (Cratloe) were in opposition today.
Image: INPHO
Clare duo Conor Cleary (Kilmaley) and Conor McGrath (Cratloe) were in opposition today.
Clare duo Conor Cleary (Kilmaley) and Conor McGrath (Cratloe) were in opposition today.
Image: INPHO

Cratloe 1-14

Kilmaley 0-16

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

CRATLOE WILL FACE Ballyea in this year’s Clare senior hurling final after clinging on for a minimum victory over intermediate champions Kilmaley in Cusack Park this afternoon.

19 wides apiece told its own story of a nervy low-scoring affair in admittedly blustery conditions that was in the balance right up to the final whistle as Kilmaley’s final two attacks failed to trouble the umpires.

Rian Considine marked his senior semi-final bow with 1-4 from play, with his 40th minute goal crucial to stemming the Kilmaley tide that was backed by the wind.

Indeed, that goal proved the main difference for the remainder until Kilmaley substitute Eamonn Bracken and top-scorer Mikey O’Malley fired two injury-time points to set up an anxious finale.

Cratloe did lead from start to finish though, snatching the whip hand with the wind at their backs in the opening period to build up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the 12th minute, two from Clare senior Cathal McInerney.

Conor McGrath forced a superb save out of goalkeeper Bryan O’Loughlin but that allied to 12 wides ensured that Cratloe would only hold a 0-9 to 0-5 advantage by the break.

With the wind to come, Kilmaley lowered the deficit to two thanks to Sean O’Loughlin and O’Malley entering the new half, only to be rocked back on their heels when Cathal McInerney and David Collins combined to tee up Rian Considine for the only goal of the game at 1-11 to 0-09.

With the wides tally mounting at both ends of the field, Kilmaley did respond with the next three points through Cian Moloney, Mikey O’Neill and Sean O’Loughlin entering the final ten minutes.

However, Considine and McGrath would do enough to protect their three point cushion as the game drifted over the hour mark.

Bracken and O’Malley’s points did suggest that extra-time might be on the cards but Kilmaley failed to grab that elusive equalising score as a relieved Cratloe held on to progress to their fifth final in ten seasons.

Scorers for Cratloe: Rian Considine 1-4; Cathal McInerney, Sean Collins, Conor McGrath 0-2 each; Podge Collins, Billy Connors (’65), Shane Gleeson (f), David Collins 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilmaley: Mikey O’Malley 0-4; Cian Moloney (1f, 1’65), Sean O’Loughlin 0-3 each; Mikey O’Neill, Daire Keane 0-2 each; Tom O’Rourke, Eamonn Bracken 0-1 each

Cratloe

1. Gearoid Ryan

5. Shane O’Leary
2. Martin Óige Murphy
3. Michael Hawes

20. Shane Gleeson
9. Liam Markham
6. Diarmuid Ryan

4. Enda Boyce
14. Conor McGrath

11. Sean Collins
10. David Collins
15. Rian Considine

12. Billy Connors
13. Cathal McInerney
8. Podge Collins

Sub
27. Sean Chaplin for Boyce (63)

Kilmaley

1. Bryan O’Loughlin

2. Eoin Enright
3. Colin McGuane
4. Bradley Higgins

5. Aidan McGuane
6. Conor Cleary
7. Kenneth Kennedy

8. Cathal Darcy
9. Sean Kennedy

10. Sean O’Loughlin
11. Mikey O’Malley
12. Tom O’Rourke

15. Daire Keane
14. Mikey O’Neill
13. Cian Moloney

Subs
19. Eamonn Bracken for O’Rourke (44)
21. Paudie McNamara for S. Kennedy (48)
20. Aidan Kennedy for Moloney (52)
17. John Clohessy for A. McGuane (59)

Referee: Rory McGann (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    FOOTBALL
    Emery unsure on Arsenal's title chances despite winning streak
    Emery unsure on Arsenal's title chances despite winning streak
    Chelsea maintain pressure on rivals with clinical defeat of Southampton
    'What others think and what others want, I don't really I don't care' - Nuno on Ireland's Matt Doherty
    LEINSTER
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    Text from Manchester United board reassured Mourinho over sacking reports
    'Mourinho asked us to be men,' says Fellaini after dramatic turnaround against Newcastle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie