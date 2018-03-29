  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster

The remarkable exploits of the Reds’ attacking unit, which also includes Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, is limiting game time for Dominic Solanke.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 12:15 PM
31 minutes ago 1,181 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3930781
Dominic Solanke (file pic).
Dominic Solanke (file pic).
Dominic Solanke (file pic).

THE “CRAZY” TALENT of “on fire” Mohamed Salah and his fellow forwards is keeping Dominic Solanke frustrated on the sidelines at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old talent was acquired by the Reds in the summer of 2017 on the back of World Cup-winning exploits with England’s U20 side.

With senior opportunities proving hard to come by at Chelsea, the promising forward was happy to try his luck on Merseyside.

The current campaign was intended to be a breakthrough year for an exciting talent, but the exploits of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane — who have 73 goals between them — have restricted Solanke to just 21 appearances and three Premier League starts.

“Being at Liverpool there’s a lot of competition and there are going to be tough times. But coming to England is always another time to express yourself,” Solanke said after netting for England’s U21 side in a European Championship qualifying victory over Ukraine.

“There are crazy players at Liverpool, especially in my position, and I’ve definitely learnt a lot.

“You always have to take the positives and we are doing so well at the moment. The front players have been phenomenal, it’s a good lesson.

“Mo Salah is on fire, I’m so happy for him, and he is unstoppable and it’s helping us a lot.

It’s always frustrating when you’re not playing, but I’m enjoying it at Liverpool. You can say it’s different to Chelsea.”

Solanke is still looking for his first competitive goal for Liverpool as a result of his limited game time.

He is, however, considered to be a hot prospect for the future and was tied to a five-year contract through to 2022 upon his arrival at Anfield.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was not about recovery of the players, but only freedom from pain’>

Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
BARCELONA
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie