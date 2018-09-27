This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban

Ex-Man United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo can now look forward to an Old Trafford return with Juventus.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 1:48 PM
21 minutes ago 420 Views 3 Comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL serve a one-match Champions League ban for his red card in Juventus’ 2-0 win at Valencia, with Uefa’s decision not to hand down a more excessive punishment clearing him to face former club Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was controversially dismissed following a clash with Jeison Murillo at Mestalla, although Juve went on to triumph through penalties from Miralem Pjanic either side of half-time.

Ronaldo will sit out Juve’s match against Swiss champions Young Boys but the decision from Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body means the ex-United favourite will be able to make his latest return to Old Trafford on 23 October.

