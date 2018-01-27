  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi

Sharing the Ballon d’Or with the Argentine is not a source of frustration for Real Madrid’s star, who welcomes their dual dominance.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 1:55 PM
8 hours ago 6,969 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820131

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS enjoyed sharing Ballon d’Or honours with Lionel Messi over the past decade and insists he is not “obsessed” by football’s most celebrated individual award.

Real Madrid’s march to glory in LaLiga and the Champions League last season helped Ronaldo to make it five Ballons d’Or apiece along with Barcelona great Messi.

You have to go back to Kaka in 2007 for the last time the award went to any player outside of this era’s dominant performers and Messi is well-placed to make it 6-5, given Barca’s vice-like grip on the title race in LaLiga this time around.

Ronaldo has won four of the past five and told Chinese football app Dongqiudi he is heartened by his duopoly with Messi as opposed to it being a source of frustration

“To be honest, I never thought I’d win one Ballon d’Or or two, and certainly not five. So, if I can’t win the Ballon d’Or in the future, I’ll still feel so, so, so, proud of myself,” Ronaldo said, in quotes reported by AS.

“Of course, my ambition is to win more individual awards and trophies with the team, but I won’t be obsessed with the Ballon d’Or.

It’s good to have shared the award with Messi over the past few years. It’s good to share this award with a great player

“I feel good, I’m very satisfied with my career, but I’ll keep working hard.”

Madrid are 19 points behind Barcelona and lie fourth in LaLiga having been dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in midweek.

A tough trip to Valencia awaits on Saturday but they retain a star player still fixated on improvement as he enters what should prove to be the final stages of a stellar career.

“I have to prepare myself to stay at elite level,” Ronaldo explained. “For me, age isn’t so important if you look after your body and mind, do the right things and work in the right way, with care. 

“Age isn’t important. These last two years have been the most successful of my career, 2017 was a great year and shows that age really isn’t the most important thing. 

“I’m happy and can carry on for a long time yet. I’m keen to work, to enjoy working with people, winning trophies. I’m good, I’m ready for a few more years.”

Ronaldo also made light of the kick to the face that left him covered in blood last weekend, joking “I’m still good looking”.

The Real Madrid forward scored his second goal in a 7-1 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna with a brave diving header, but was caught by the boot of defender Fabian Schar for his troubles.

Ronaldo then left the field inspecting the wound next to his left eye using the camera function of a mobile phone, apparently belonging to Madrid’s doctor, and required stitches.

Spain Soccer La Liga Source: Francisco Seco

However, the 32-year-old removed any fears over his fitness ahead of Saturday’s La Liga trip to Valencia.

“It’s part of the game. Sometimes you hurt your leg, sometimes your back, this time it was my eye,” he said.

“At the time I was thinking about scoring and I didn’t think I’d get a boot in the face, but it’s all part of the game.

“During matches I tend to get knocks because they are trying to stop me, but this time I didn’t get lucky.

I feel better now. I’m still happy, I’m still good-looking, and my vision is as good as before, so there’s no problem.

- Omni

Former Liverpool striker rediscovering ‘love and hunger’ for football in Sligo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie