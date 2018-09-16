This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 September, 2018
After 333 minutes of frustration, Cristiano Ronaldo gets off the mark for Juventus

The 33-year-old tapped in on the line after a goalmouth scramble on 50 minutes.

By AFP Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,070 Views 6 Comments
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring.
Image: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring.
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring.
Image: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

PORTUGUESE STAR CRISTIANO Ronaldo scored his first competitive goal for Italian champions Juventus and then added a second in Sunday’s fourth Serie A game of the season, against Sassuolo in Turin.

The 33-year-old tapped in on the line after a goalmouth scramble on 50 minutes, and added a second 15 minutes later to give the reigning seven-time champions a 2-0 lead.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was the star signing of the summer transfer period, arriving amid great pomp and ceremony following a €100 million deal from Real Madrid.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri had said before the match he was not concerned that Ronaldo has failed to find the net despite 23 shots at goal in the team’s three wins out of three so far this season.

“I don’t expect Ronaldo to do more or less than what he did in the first three games,” said Allegri.

“I believe tomorrow could be his day.”

Source: NugoBasilaiaa/YouTube

Ronaldo scored 44 goals for Real Madrid last season including 15 in the Champions League on the way to a third straight title.

Bolstered by five-time winner Ronaldo, Juventus begin their quest for the Champions League title which has eluded them in two decades in Valencia next Wednesday.

Source: NugoBasilaiaa/YouTube

The Turin giants won the European title in 1985 and 1996, but finished runners-up twice in 2015 and 2017, under current coach Allegri.

