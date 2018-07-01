LIVE: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16

Croatia and Denmark battle in Nizhny Novgorod for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Well, what did we make of that? A barnstorming opening four minutes with two of the quickest goals in World Cup history. Since then Croatia have maintained the upper hand but Denmark have always been a threat any time Christian Eriksen gets the ball at his feet — predictably.
More action coming up shortly!
That start really was something 😅#CRODEN pic.twitter.com/HBWyIzYJDU— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
HALF-TIME: CROATIA 1-1 DENMARK
There will be just one minute of stoppage time to come at the end of the first half.
Close! And the other end Croatia break down the right flank. The ball is sped towards Ivan Rakitic, who has a go with oceans of space around him inside the box. His shot drags inches wide of the bottom corner — close but no cigar, as it were. End-to-end at the minute.
Shot! Christian Eriksen lets fly from a tricky angle. The playmaker seemed almost to try and lob goalkeeper Subasic, and he very nearly did — Eriksen’s shot curled just narrowly wide of the top corner with some serious bend behind it. That would have been very cheeky.
Close! Croatia rack up three shots in quick succession but none of them can beat Kasper Schmeichel. The Leicester goalkeeper did well to parry a long-range effort from Rakitic, before two efforts in quick succession went astray from Perisic. He really should have done a lot better, but the Inter winger blasts his half-volley into Row Z.
Save! Danijel Subasic is called into action. Christian Eriksen links up brilliantly with Andreas Cornelius inside the box, with the striker forcing a low save from Subasic at his near post to keep it all square. A good break from Denmark, who are posing a serious threat with the Tottenham man pulling strings in the final third.
No goal in almost 15 minutes now, this game needs to pick up the slack. There was a minor shout for a penalty as Mario Mandzukic went over inside the area. He demanded the decision go to VAR, but the referee waved play on and no spot-kick was given. The Juventus striker ain’t a happy camper.
Croatia really getting so many bodies in the box so far, every time they look to pass or short cross from the channel.— Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) July 1, 2018
Impressive commitment and will make Denmark suffer sooner or later (or we'll have eight counter-attack goals in 12 minutes, whatever) #CRO #DEN #WorldCup
Ivan Perisic with a free-kick which slams off the wall and away for a corner. This game has begun at a relentless pace — will it be a similar goal fest to yesterday’s dramatic 4-3 between Argentina and France?
GOOOOOOAAAL!!! Another goal, it’s two in the space of four minutes! Croatia level with what is effectively their first attack of this quarter-final. Once again it’s absolutely calamitous defending inside the box. Denmark fail to clear and Mario Mandzukic is on hand to smack the ball into the bottom left corner with a poacher’s finish. Amazing!
Mario Mandzukic capitalises from a very fortunate/unfortunate ricochet in Danish area and we are level. Danish lead lasted all of 90 seconds #CRO 1-1 #DEN #RTEsoccer #WorldCuphttps://t.co/5rbws7Qujj pic.twitter.com/KMttAoMcU8— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 1, 2018
GOAL! CROATIA 1-1 DENMARK (MANDZUKIC 4)
GOOOOOOOOAAAAL!!! We have a goal in the opening minute, can you believe it? What a start for Denmark as Mathias Joergensen scuffs the ball into the back of the net following a period of utter panic from Croatia. They failed to clear a long throw-in towards the back post with Joergensen first to the ball to fire his side ahead.
Mathias Jorgensen of Huddersfield Town scores a scrappy goal in the second minute... do Danish fans care? Do they heck.#CRO 0-1 #DEN— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 1, 2018
Game on! #rtesoccer #worldcuphttps://t.co/5rbws7Qujj pic.twitter.com/DuFrbCqJzS
GOAL! CROATIA 0-1 DENMARK (JOERGENSEN 1)
KICK-OFF: We’re underway!
The teams are out, the national anthems are done and dusted and we’re just about ready to get underway.
The teams are in the building for #CRODEN!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Where in the world are you watching the game tonight?
👀 TV listings 👉 https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO
📱 Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/tnoXzqtBad pic.twitter.com/UtzM1TCk9u
So, today’s teams will line out as…
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Kramaric, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric, Lovre Kalinic.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Knudsen, Kjaer, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite.
Subs: Lossl, Krohn-Dehli, Vestergaard, Kvist, Nicolai Jorgensen, Dolberg, Fischer, Larsen, Lerager, Schone,
Sisto, Ronnow.
Ok now, deep breath everyone, as we're not done yet 😓#RUS are into the quarter-finals. Who's joining them? #CRO or #DEN?— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
Here are your 22 starters for #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/14GPt5kKmd
Let’s get some team news…
We’ve seen so many upsets at this summer’s World Cup, but who’s going to come out on top tonight in this all-European battle?
Poll Results:
Evening! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s second last-16 clash, as unbeaten Croatia take on Ireland-slayers Denmark.
I think we’re just about recovered from today’s earlier clash. Have you not heard? Well, brace yourself — Russia have beaten Spain!
Do not adjust your sets, the hosts have actually knocked the 2010 winners out on penalties 4-3 and are now into the quarter-finals. Get the full picture by reading our match report here.
Kick-off between Croatia and Denmark is just 40 minutes away in Nizhny Novgorod at 7pm.
