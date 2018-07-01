LIVE: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Well, what did we make of that? A barnstorming opening four minutes with two of the quickest goals in World Cup history. Since then Croatia have maintained the upper hand but Denmark have always been a threat any time Christian Eriksen gets the ball at his feet — predictably.

More action coming up shortly!

45Mins

There will be just one minute of stoppage time to come at the end of the first half.

44Mins

Close! And the other end Croatia break down the right flank. The ball is sped towards Ivan Rakitic, who has a go with oceans of space around him inside the box. His shot drags inches wide of the bottom corner — close but no cigar, as it were. End-to-end at the minute.

41Mins

Shot! Christian Eriksen lets fly from a tricky angle. The playmaker seemed almost to try and lob goalkeeper Subasic, and he very nearly did — Eriksen’s shot curled just narrowly wide of the top corner with some serious bend behind it. That would have been very cheeky.

30Mins

Close! Croatia rack up three shots in quick succession but none of them can beat Kasper Schmeichel. The Leicester goalkeeper did well to parry a long-range effort from Rakitic, before two efforts in quick succession went astray from Perisic. He really should have done a lot better, but the Inter winger blasts his half-volley into Row Z.

25Mins

Save! Danijel Subasic is called into action. Christian Eriksen links up brilliantly with Andreas Cornelius inside the box, with the striker forcing a low save from Subasic at his near post to keep it all square. A good break from Denmark, who are posing a serious threat with the Tottenham man pulling strings in the final third.

19Mins

No goal in almost 15 minutes now, this game needs to pick up the slack. There was a minor shout for a penalty as Mario Mandzukic went over inside the area. He demanded the decision go to VAR, but the referee waved play on and no spot-kick was given. The Juventus striker ain’t a happy camper.

17Mins

10Mins

Ivan Perisic with a free-kick which slams off the wall and away for a corner. This game has begun at a relentless pace  — will it be a similar goal fest to yesterday’s dramatic 4-3 between Argentina and France?

8Mins

GOOOOOOAAAL!!! Another goal, it’s two in the space of four minutes! Croatia level with what is effectively their first attack of this quarter-final. Once again it’s absolutely calamitous defending inside the box. Denmark fail to clear and Mario Mandzukic is on hand to smack the ball into the bottom left corner with a poacher’s finish. Amazing!

15Mins

GOOOOOOOOAAAAL!!! We have a goal in the opening minute, can you believe it? What a start for Denmark as Mathias Joergensen scuffs the ball into the back of the net following a period of utter panic from Croatia. They failed to clear a long throw-in towards the back post with Joergensen first to the ball to fire his side ahead.

The teams are out, the national anthems are done and dusted and we’re just about ready to get underway.

So, today’s teams will line out as…

Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.

Subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Kramaric, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric, Lovre Kalinic.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Knudsen, Kjaer, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite.

Subs: Lossl, Krohn-Dehli, Vestergaard, Kvist, Nicolai Jorgensen, Dolberg, Fischer, Larsen, Lerager, Schone,
Sisto, Ronnow.

Let’s get some team news…

We’ve seen so many upsets at this summer’s World Cup, but who’s going to come out on top tonight in this all-European battle?


Poll Results:




Evening! And welcome to our live coverage of today’s second last-16 clash, as unbeaten Croatia take on Ireland-slayers Denmark.

I think we’re just about recovered from today’s earlier clash. Have you not heard? Well, brace yourself — Russia have beaten Spain!

Do not adjust your sets, the hosts have actually knocked the 2010 winners out on penalties 4-3 and are now into the quarter-finals. Get the full picture by reading our match report here.

Kick-off between Croatia and Denmark is just 40 minutes away in Nizhny Novgorod at 7pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

WORLD CUP
