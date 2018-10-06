2001 All-Ireland club champions Crossmolina relegated from Mayo senior ranks

FORMER ALL-IRELAND club football champions Crossmolina are heading to Mayo intermediate ranks after losing today’s relegation final to Moy Davitts by 0-17 to 1-13.

Crossmolina won the All-Ireland in 2001 and also reached the final in 2003. The three-time Connacht winners delivered five Mayo titles between 1999 and 2006, but now drop out of senior ranks.

A Stephen Duffy goal left them with a 1-8 to 0-6 half-time lead, but Moy Davitts rallied in the second period.

This very clever finish from Stephen Duffy has helped @DeelRoversGAA into a 1-8 0-6 half time lead in Charlestown.



Don't forget we have full LIVE commentary of both @MayoGAA SFC semi finals from 6pm! pic.twitter.com/nYYvlwJ22j — Midwest Radio Sport (@MWRSport) October 6, 2018

With the teams deadlocked in stoppage-time, former Mayo forward Mickey Conroy arrived off the bench to fist the winner.

.@Davitts_GAA will play senior in 2019 as @ConroyMickey comes off the bench to fist the game winner score in dramatic fashion and send @DeelRoversGAA down on a 0-17 1-13 scoreline. pic.twitter.com/ybw2KGXtsr — Midwest Radio Sport (@MWRSport) October 6, 2018

I am right in saying James Horan is running trials soon @MayoGAA ?🤪 https://t.co/0ibquLUtMn — Michael conroy (@ConroyMickey) October 6, 2018

Elsewhere in club football action today, Athy booked their place in the Kildare SFC final with a 0-17 to 1-13 win over Celbridge. They’ll play the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Naas and Moorefield.

In the Galway SFC quarter-finals, Annaghdown defeated St James by 2-16 to 2-8, while Mountbellew-Moylough defeated Moycullen after extra-time on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-12.

Tourlestrane will meet Tubbercurry in the Sligo SFC final after both clubs won their respective semi-finals today. Tourlestrane were comfortable 3-12 to 1-9 winners over Coolera/Strandhill while Tubbercurry beat Coolaney/Mullinabreena by 2-10 to 2-8.

The Cavan SFC semi-final between Crosserlough and Gowna will be replayed after their 0-11 to 1-8 draw.

On the hurling front today, the Kilkenny SHC quarter-final between James Stephens and Erin’s Own will head to a replay after their 0-14 apiece draw.

