Saturday 6 October, 2018
2001 All-Ireland club champions Crossmolina relegated from Mayo senior ranks

Former Mayo forward Mickey Conroy hit the winner for Moy Davitts in stoppage-time.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 7:08 PM
4 minutes ago 180 Views No Comments
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

FORMER ALL-IRELAND club football champions Crossmolina are heading to Mayo intermediate ranks after losing today’s relegation final to Moy Davitts by 0-17 to 1-13.

Crossmolina won the All-Ireland in 2001 and also reached the final in 2003. The three-time Connacht winners delivered five Mayo titles between 1999 and 2006, but now drop out of senior ranks.

A Stephen Duffy goal left them with a 1-8 to 0-6 half-time lead, but Moy Davitts rallied in the second period.

With the teams deadlocked in stoppage-time, former Mayo forward Mickey Conroy arrived off the bench to fist the winner.

Elsewhere in club football action today, Athy booked their place in the Kildare SFC final with a 0-17 to 1-13 win over Celbridge. They’ll play the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Naas and Moorefield.

In the Galway SFC quarter-finals, Annaghdown defeated St James by 2-16 to 2-8, while Mountbellew-Moylough defeated Moycullen after extra-time on a scoreline of 1-13 to 1-12.

Tourlestrane will meet Tubbercurry in the Sligo SFC final after both clubs won their respective semi-finals today. Tourlestrane were comfortable 3-12 to 1-9 winners over Coolera/Strandhill while Tubbercurry beat Coolaney/Mullinabreena by 2-10 to 2-8.

The Cavan SFC semi-final between Crosserlough and Gowna will be replayed after their 0-11 to 1-8 draw. 

On the hurling front today, the Kilkenny SHC quarter-final between James Stephens and Erin’s Own will head to a replay after their 0-14 apiece draw.  

