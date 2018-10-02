This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Russia with Love: CKSA Moscow stun Real Madrid as Champions League holders suffer away defeat

Nikola Vlasic struck after 65 seconds at the Luzhniki Stadium to give CSKA Moscow a famous win.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,143 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4265435
CSKA players celebrate at the final whistle in Moscow on Tuesday night.
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko
CSKA players celebrate at the final whistle in Moscow on Tuesday night.
CSKA players celebrate at the final whistle in Moscow on Tuesday night.
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko

REAL MADRID’S POOR form continued as the Champions League holders, shorn of star names, fell to a 1-0 loss away to an organised CSKA Moscow side in Group G.

Nikola Vlasic, on loan from Everton, gave CSKA a second-minute lead at the Luzhniki Stadium, profiting from diabolical defending to rifle home from the edge of the Madrid penalty area.

Casemiro and Karim Benzema both hit the woodwork before half-time in Tuesday’s tie, with coach Julen Lopetegui turning to Luka Modric and Mariano Diaz – who headed against the post late on – from the bench.

But with key men including Isco and Gareth Bale absent due to injury and captain Sergio Ramos rested, Madrid fell to defeat at the Luzhniki Stadium and have now failed to score in three consecutive matches, with CSKA celebrating a famous win despite Igor Akinfeev’s 96th-minute red card.

Russia Soccer Champions League CSKA midfielder Nikola Vlasic challenges for the ball with Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez. Source: AP/PA Images

Keylor Navas was back in goal for Madrid and he had to pick the ball out of his net after just 65 seconds, Vlasic rifling home after a combination of errors from Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane.

Akinfeev denied Kroos a chance to make amends but Fedor Chalov should have made it 2-0 after more poor defending, instead hitting a tame shot Navas saved easily.

Casemiro’s placed 25-yarder clipped the post and Benzema’s header also came back off the woodwork before the break, after which Lopetegui sent on Modric and Mariano.

But a toothless Madrid continued to toil, Benzema wasting a good chance and Marco Asensio slicing a volley over the angle.

Mariano cracked a towering header against the post in the last minute of normal time and Varane headed wide before Akinfeev saw red for furiously confronting referee Ovidiu Hategan.

But after another game without a Madrid goal questions will be asked about decisions made by Lopetegui.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    From Russia with Love: CKSA Moscow stun Real Madrid as Champions League holders suffer away defeat
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury
    Adrian Mutu's latest appeal against order to pay Chelsea €17.1m compensation rejected

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie