Cuala to face Kilmacud in Dublin semi-final as Offaly, Wexford and Laois champions all progress

THE REIGNING SENIOR hurling champions in Dublin, Offaly, Wexford and Laois are all still on course to retain their titles after the weekendâ€™s action.

All-Ireland club kingpins Cuala booked a Dublin semi-final spot this afternoon while St Martinâ€™s reached the last four in Wexford yesterday. In Offaly, Kilcormac-Killoughey sealed a final spot yesterday with Camross returning to the Laois decider after their semi-final victory today.

Cuala face a repeat of last yearâ€™s county final against Kilmacud Crokes at the semi-final stage this season after both picked up quarter-final wins this afternoon. Con Oâ€™Callaghan and Sean Moran both grabbed goals in Cualaâ€™s 2-26 to 2-13 success over Lucan Sarsfields with Kilmacud Crokes running out 0-19 to 0-14 victors against St Judeâ€™s.

The other semi-final will see Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s and St Vincentâ€™s, quarter-final victors on Friday night, face each other.

In Offaly, Coolderry won a seven-goal thriller this evening by 4-13 to 3-15 against Belmont in Birr to set up a final against Kilcormac-Killoughey. Coolderry hit three early goals and were ahead 3-7 to 1-6 at half-time and held on despite Oisin Kelly completed his hat-trick of goals late on for Belmont.

Yesterday Kilcormac-Killoughey had five points to spare, 1-16 to 1-11, over St Rynaghâ€™s in Tullamore. The meeting of the last two champions was a repeat of last yearâ€™s decider when Kilcormac-Killoughey prevailed by three points.

A strong finish was key for Kilcormac-Killoughey with Tommy Geraghty netting in injury-time to seal their victory. Only a point separated the teams with six minutes of normal time left but the victors outscored St Rynaghâ€™s by 1-2 to 0-1 in the remaining stages. At the interval it had been 0-9 to 0-6 in favour of Kilcormac-Killoughey, who will now be attempting in the final to reign in Offaly for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Senior Hurling Championship Result: Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-16 @strynaghs 1-11. An injury time goal from Tommy Geraghty secures a spot in the County Final. Well done to the lads and management, brilliant stuff — Kilcormac Killoughey (@KK_GAA) September 22, 2018 Source: Kilcormac Killoughey /Twitter

In Wexford, Naomh Eanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien both clinched senior hurling semi-final places this afternoon. Naomh Ã‰anna were 4-17 to 3-11 victors over St Anneâ€™s and Oylegate-Glenbrien saw off Shelmaliers by 3-12 to 2-12 in the curtain-raiser.

There was success for St Martinâ€™s and Rapparees in yesterdayâ€™s quarter-final ties at Innovate Wexford Park. 14-man St Martinâ€™s saw off Ferns St Aidanâ€™s by 2-18 to 2-11. They were in front 1-8 to 1-7 at the break but stretched clear thereafter. Joe Oâ€™Connor bagged two goals for the winners. A powerful second-half display saw Rapparees defeat Rathnure by 2-18 to 1-14 in a game where the teams had been deadlocked at 1-7 apiece at the break.

All over, 2-18 to 2-11 win for our senior hurlers in the quarter final of the Pettittâ€™s senior hurling championship. True grit displayed as we were a man down for most of the match, well done lads! pic.twitter.com/Lv6aXYGjRE — St Martins GAA Club (@StMartinsGAA) September 22, 2018 Source: St Martins GAA Club /Twitter

Camross and Rathdowney-Errill both won their respective county semi-final ties in Laois today to set up a final meeting.

Weekend Results

Dublin SHC quarter-finals

St Vincentâ€™s 1-14 Na Fianna 1-12

Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s 3-21 Ballinteer St Johnâ€™s 0-18

Kilmacud Crokes 0-19 St Judeâ€™s 0-14

Cuala 2-26 Lucan Sarsfields 2-13

Laois SHC semi-finals

Camross 1-17 Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton 1-12

Rathdowney-Errill 1-15 Ballinakill 0-10

Offaly SHC semi-finals

Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 St Rynaghâ€™s 1-11

Coolderry 4-13 Belmont 3-15

Wexford SHC quarter-finals

St Anneâ€™s Naomh Eanna

Shelmaliers Oylegate-Glenbrien

St Martinâ€™s 2-18 Ferns St Aidanâ€™s 2-11

Rapparees 2-18 Rathnure 1-14

