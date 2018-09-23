This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cuala to face Kilmacud in Dublin semi-final as Offaly, Wexford and Laois champions all progress

It was a busy weekend of club hurling action in Leinster.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,904 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4250312
Con O'Callaghan in action for Cuala against Lucan Sarsfields players Paul Rigney and Ronan Smith.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Con O'Callaghan in action for Cuala against Lucan Sarsfields players Paul Rigney and Ronan Smith.
Con O'Callaghan in action for Cuala against Lucan Sarsfields players Paul Rigney and Ronan Smith.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE REIGNING SENIOR hurling champions in Dublin, Offaly, Wexford and Laois are all still on course to retain their titles after the weekendâ€™s action.

All-Ireland club kingpins Cuala booked a Dublin semi-final spot this afternoon while St Martinâ€™s reached the last four in Wexford yesterday. In Offaly, Kilcormac-Killoughey sealed a final spot yesterday with Camross returning to the Laois decider after their semi-final victory today.

Cuala face a repeat of last yearâ€™s county final against Kilmacud Crokes at the semi-final stage this season after both picked up quarter-final wins this afternoon. Con Oâ€™Callaghan and Sean Moran both grabbed goals in Cualaâ€™s 2-26 to 2-13 success over Lucan Sarsfields with Kilmacud Crokes running out 0-19 to 0-14 victors against St Judeâ€™s.

The other semi-final will see Ballyboden St-Endaâ€™s and St Vincentâ€™s, quarter-final victors on Friday night, face each other.

In Offaly, Coolderry won a seven-goal thriller this evening by 4-13 to 3-15 against Belmont in Birr to set up a final against Kilcormac-Killoughey. Coolderry hit three early goals and were ahead 3-7 to 1-6 at half-time and held on despite Oisin Kelly completed his hat-trick of goals late on for Belmont.

Yesterday Kilcormac-Killoughey had five points to spare, 1-16 to 1-11, over St Rynaghâ€™s in Tullamore. The meeting of the last two champions was a repeat of last yearâ€™s decider when Kilcormac-Killoughey prevailed by three points.

A strong finish was key for Kilcormac-Killoughey with Tommy Geraghty netting in injury-time to seal their victory. Only a point separated the teams with six minutes of normal time left but the victors outscored St Rynaghâ€™s by 1-2 to 0-1 in the remaining stages. At the interval it had been 0-9 to 0-6 in favour of Kilcormac-Killoughey, who will now be attempting in the final to reign in Offaly for the fifth time in seven seasons.

In Wexford, Naomh Eanna and Oylegate-Glenbrien both clinched senior hurling semi-final places this afternoon. Naomh Ã‰anna were 4-17 to 3-11 victors over St Anneâ€™s and Oylegate-Glenbrien saw off Shelmaliers by 3-12 to 2-12 in the curtain-raiser.

There was success for St Martinâ€™s and Rapparees in yesterdayâ€™s quarter-final ties at Innovate Wexford Park. 14-man St Martinâ€™s saw off Ferns St Aidanâ€™s by 2-18 to 2-11. They were in front 1-8 to 1-7 at the break but stretched clear thereafter. Joe Oâ€™Connor bagged two goals for the winners. A powerful second-half display saw Rapparees defeat Rathnure by 2-18 to 1-14 in a game where the teams had been deadlocked at 1-7 apiece at the break.

Camross and Rathdowney-Errill both won their respective county semi-final ties in Laois today to set up a final meeting.

Weekend Results

Dublin SHC quarter-finals
St Vincentâ€™s 1-14 Na Fianna 1-12
Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s 3-21 Ballinteer St Johnâ€™s 0-18
Kilmacud Crokes 0-19 St Judeâ€™s 0-14
Cuala 2-26 Lucan Sarsfields 2-13

Laois SHC semi-finals
Camross 1-17 Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton 1-12
Rathdowney-Errill 1-15 Ballinakill 0-10

Offaly SHC semi-finals
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 St Rynaghâ€™s 1-11
Coolderry 4-13 Belmont 3-15

Wexford SHC quarter-finals
St Anneâ€™s Naomh Eanna
Shelmaliers Oylegate-Glenbrien
St Martinâ€™s 2-18 Ferns St Aidanâ€™s 2-11
Rapparees 2-18 Rathnure 1-14

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    LEINSTER
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    â‚¬115 million strikeforce the difference as Arsenal secure 4th Premier League win in a row
    â‚¬115 million strikeforce the difference as Arsenal secure 4th Premier League win in a row
    Arsenal snubbed Van Dijk for Â£12m as he was 'too nonchalant'
    Jorginho breaks two Premier League records in West Ham-Chelsea clash
    BOXING
    He will never fight me! Fury hits out at 'ponderous' Joshua
    He will never fight me! Fury hits out at 'ponderous' Joshua
    Hearn favours Wilder over 'unentertaining' Fury for Joshua's next assignment
    Anthony Joshua finds emphatic answer to Povetkin challenge to retain IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie