Cuala and Na Piarsaigh both have 6 winners in All-Ireland club hurling awards

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Cuala and Na Piarsaigh both lead the way in the inaugural AIB GAA club players’ hurling team with the Dublin and Limerick outfits both having six players selected.

After a memorable two-game All-Ireland final saga, champions Cuala have six players honoured in goalkeeper Sean Brennan, defensive pair Cian O’Callaghan and Sean Moran, midfielder Darragh O’Connell, and the attacking pair of David Treacy and Con O’Callaghan.

Na Piarsaigh, who lost out by three points in that final replay in Portlaoise, have three defenders recognised in Michael Casey, Alan Dempsey and Cathal King.

Midfielder Ronan Lynch and the forward pair of Adrian Breen and Kevin Downes are also included.

Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony, Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rogers and Liam Mellows forward Adrian Morrissey complete the starting fifteen.

Casey, Moran and Con O’Callaghan are the three players in the running for the individual award which will be announced this Saturday night at a function in Croke Park.

2018 AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Cathal King (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Sean Moran (Cuala)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

9. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)

11. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

12. Adrian Morrissey (Liam Mellows)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Hurler of the Year Nominees

Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Sean Moran (Cuala)

Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

