  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cuala and Na Piarsaigh both have 6 winners in All-Ireland club hurling awards

Ballygunner, Slaughtneil and Liam Mellows players complete the line-up.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,726 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3963763
Michael Casey, Darragh O'Connell and Philip Mahony were all honoured.
Image: INPHO
Michael Casey, Darragh O'Connell and Philip Mahony were all honoured.
Michael Casey, Darragh O'Connell and Philip Mahony were all honoured.
Image: INPHO

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Cuala and Na Piarsaigh both lead the way in the inaugural AIB GAA club players’ hurling team with the Dublin and Limerick outfits both having six players selected.

After a memorable two-game All-Ireland final saga, champions Cuala have six players honoured in goalkeeper Sean Brennan, defensive pair Cian O’Callaghan and Sean Moran, midfielder Darragh O’Connell, and the attacking pair of David Treacy and Con O’Callaghan.

Na Piarsaigh, who lost out by three points in that final replay in Portlaoise, have three defenders recognised in Michael Casey, Alan Dempsey and Cathal King.

Midfielder Ronan Lynch and the forward pair of Adrian Breen and Kevin Downes are also included.

Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony, Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rogers and Liam Mellows forward Adrian Morrissey complete the starting fifteen.

Casey, Moran and Con O’Callaghan are the three players in the running for the individual award which will be announced this Saturday night at a function in Croke Park.

2018 AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Cathal King  (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Sean Moran (Cuala)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)
9. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)
11. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
12. Adrian Morrissey (Liam Mellows)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Hurler of the Year Nominees

  • Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  • Sean Moran (Cuala)
  • Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You can try and set the tone, and set a culture. I’m not sure penalties are the way to go about it.’

Comer, McCarthy, Forde and Cleary amongst the inter-county stars honoured in Sigerson and Fitzgibbon teams of the year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
MANCHESTER CITY
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie