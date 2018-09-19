This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He seems to have the appetite for it': Fennelly tips Cunningham for Dublin hurling job

Anthony Cunningham is a contender to take over from the outgoing Pat Gilroy.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,727 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4244925
Image: John McIlwaine/INPHO
Image: John McIlwaine/INPHO

MICHAEL FENNELLY BELIEVES his business partner Anthony Cunningham has “the appetite” to succeed Pat Gilroy as the Dublin hurling boss. 

Ex-Kilkenny star Fennelly and Cunningham worked closely together in recent years to develop the company ‘Coach Finder’, which provides coaching solutions to clubs and counties. 

Former Galway boss Cunningham served as a coach this season under Gilroy, who announced his shock departure as Dublin manager on Sunday due to work commitments.

“I’d say he might be,” Fennelly said when asked if Cunningham was interested in taking over from Gilroy.

“He was there obviously this year and he’s heavily involved in the coaching and managing this year with Pat. Yeah, he definitely probably is interested I think.

“I’d say that could have been dealt with better in terms of doing it more in-house because now there’s the bit of instability there now and there’s the not knowing for players and management.

“It’s a bit open at the moment. They could bring in someone else as well to aid the management that’s there. Or do they go with new management? I don’t know what’s the story to be honest. People will be speculating and the longer that goes on the less good it is for Dublin.”

Unveiling the 2018 Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year Electric Ireland Minor Star Award’s Judge Kilkenny hurler Michael Fennelly was at the unveiling the 2018 Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Fennelly says Cunningham is likely to be eager to continue developing the younger Sky Blues players after they impressed at stages during the Leinster round-robin campaign.

“If you do become manager you can’t be coaching as much, you have to bring in someone else to look after that element of it. He does love the hurling side of it, he’s very, very good at that. It’s up to himself really, but he seems to have the appetite for it to be fair to him. 

“He has been there for the year now and he’s obviously looking to build on that. They have a bit of a culture there now and he’s only getting to know these players really. It’s not even a full year it’s only seven months in terms of when they got knocked out.

“He’s probably eager to build on some of those young players because he was saying there’s a lot of young talent there and they just need a bit more time and guidance and support.”

Meanwhile, Fennelly’s former Cats team-mate Eddie Brennan has recently been appointed as Laois manager in what is his first role senior inter-county role.

“It never shined through in terms of him being eager to coach as such (when he was playing), but he has being doing it,” says Fennelly. “He was with the U21s for two years with Kilkenny.

“He’s with Killenaule this year in Tipperary and I think he was with one or two other teams over the last couple of years either part time and helping out or that. So he’s been doing it the last couple of years and he must be eager to get into it. He’s living in Portlaoise as well so that’s a bit advantage. 

“He’s there 10 plus years at this stage so he’ll be familiar with the culture, some of the players and the environment so that will be an advantage to him but it’s a big task. Managing any inter-county team now is a huge task, it really is.

“You have to have a lot of skills, quality coaching, managing players, staff, personalities, styles – you name it. It’s getting bigger and bigger now and a lot of time goes into it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    BOXING
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation
    World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie