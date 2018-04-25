  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bray sensation Daina Moorehouse dominates Russian to win European gold

Daina Moorehouse has added European Youth gold to her European Junior title from last year, and is one of the most prodigious talents in Irish sport.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 2:27 PM
18 minutes ago 264 Views 1 Comment
DAINA MOOREHOUSE ISN’T yet finished transition year at St Kilian’s Community School, but she’ll head into fifth year as a two-time European champion.

The 16-year-old Bray woman produced a stunning performance this afternoon to dominate rangy Russian Ksenia Becshastnova and seal gold at the European Youth Championships in Rosetta, Italy.

Moorehouse, who last year conquered Europe at the age bracket below, rocked and cut Becshastnova en route to a 4-1 split-decision which was frankly ludicrous: how the Turkish judge could have awarded the bout to the Russian – Becshastnova herself burst into tears at the final bell – is anyone’s guess.

DboMcrHW4AAv8iR

This one curious call was an irrelevance today, thankfully: Moorehouse, who’ll likely still be shorter in height than Becshastnova when she climbs atop the podium at the medal ceremony, gave her towering opponent a fairly thorough beating in the Rosetta ring.

The Enniskerry Boxing Club super-talent nearly chopped the older Russian down with several thudding overhand lefts, dominating nearly every exchange over three pulsating if one-sided rounds.

Lazy Becshastnova jabs were punished by furious three-and-four-punch combinations on the Irishwoman’s behalf, and Moorehouse did further damage to the Russian’s cut in the middle round, forcing an inspection from the ringside doctor.

She cruised through the third, pot-shotting her way to another European title as the befuddled Becshastnova was left utterly void of ideas.

There was bedlam in the ring when Moorehouse’s hand was raised by the referee: the Bray teenager, who featured in The42′s 18 for 18 series over Christmas, jumped and shrieked for joy before moments later heartily embracing her corner.

The four-time Irish champion has another year-and-a-bit before she graduates from Youth-level, and will immediately begin preparations for the World Youth Championships in Hungary this summer.

18 for 18: Bray’s Daina Moorehouse isn’t the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

