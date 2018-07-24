This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Damien Duff: 'It's the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions'

Damien Duff is disgusted by the GAA’s resolute stance over the movement of the Liam Miller charity match to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 3:00 PM
5 hours ago 17,056 Views 112 Comments
http://the42.ie/4144472
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he is disgusted by the GAA’s unwillingness to open the doors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Liam Miller charity match on 25 September.

The fixture will raise funds for Miller’s wife, Clare, and their three children after the former Celtic, Manchester United and Cork City midfielder passed away from cancer in February at the age of 36.

Scheduled for Turners Cross as things stand, all 7,000-plus tickets for the Man United legends vs Ireland/Celtic XI clash sold out within a minute of their release on Thursday, leading to further calls for the game to be switched to the 45,000-capacity Páirc.

The GAA reiterated on Friday that it is “prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under the control of the Association in its stadia and grounds,” and also confirmed that it had sought legal advice pertaining to the public funding of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the effect this funding might have on its implementation of Rule 42 at the home of Cork GAA.

Things might change today when match organiser Michael O’Flynn meets with GAA president John Horan and Árd Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan to discuss the matter, but even if the GAA relent and offer the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Miller’s former Ireland team-mate Duff believes the damage has already been done to the association’s reputation.

“Listen, even if they open the doors now and the game is played there (Páirc Uí Chaoimh), I still think they come out of it looking awful,” he told Off The Ball AM. “So it’s a lose-lose for them now, and it serves them right. It makes my blood boil. I can only imagine how everyone on the committee feels about it as well. An absolute disgrace, but [I'm] not really surprised.”

“I think it’s Gaelic people, and whoever makes the decisions, saying that it’s rule books and that they don’t have their AGMs until next February – it’s a load of crap,” added Duff.

It’s just dinosaurs making decisions. A young man has passed away who has left a young family behind, and all they are looking to do is play a game that will bring people together, firstly. A lovely occasion and will help Liam Miller’s family.

“I just find it disgraceful that they cannot open the gates of their stadium for one day. I think – I don’t know, I don’t read media or whatever – I’d like to think that is everyone’s feeling on it. But I find it a disgrace, and it is the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liam Miller tribute organisers to meet with GAA president over use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (112)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Film about 'the greatest footballer never to play football' hits cinemas this week
Film about 'the greatest footballer never to play football' hits cinemas this week
Sane motivated by Germany snub as he seeks improvement with Man City
'It's about him giving the best he has to give' – Mourinho calls for Pogba focus
PREMIER LEAGUE
'If Guardiola was the manager of Manchester United he would hate what he was seeing'
'If Guardiola was the manager of Manchester United he would hate what he was seeing'
Klopp: Liverpool have to start winning trophies
Mbappe: I told Kante to join PSG during World Cup
MESUT ÖZIL
'Surreal someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect'
'Surreal someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect'
Ozil's resignation sparks Germany racism storm as Ankara cheers
'He's been playing sh*t for years' - Bayern chief welcomes Ozil's international retirement

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie