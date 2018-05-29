This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relegating Dublin or Offaly from Leinster championship makes 'no real sense'

Wexford legend Damien Fitzhenry feels that both counties have been competitive and a relegation would hinder their development.

By Gavin Quinn Tuesday 29 May 2018, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,558 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4043015
Offaly and Dublin: relegation threat.
Image: Patrick O'Connor/Donall Farmer
Offaly and Dublin: relegation threat.
Offaly and Dublin: relegation threat.
Image: Patrick O'Connor/Donall Farmer

WEXFORD LEGEND DAMIEN Fitzhenry has said that relegation from the Leinster hurling championship would be a huge blow to the sport in either Dublin or Offaly, and that the new format “makes no real sense”.

As things stand, the counties are set to meet in Parnell Park on Sunday with the loser on the brink of relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

In most cases, the new provincial format will see the winner of the second-tier competition automatically promoted into the Leinster championship in their place — unless Kerry win, in which case they face a promotion/relegation play-off against the bottom side in the Munster championship.

Having automatic relegation in Leinster, but not in Munster, doesn’t add up, according to Fitzhenry.

And he pointed to Dublin’s potential relegation, despite losing by just two points in both their opening games, as an obvious flaw in the new format.

“There’s no real sense to relegating a team really,” he  told The42 at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour in Croke Park. “You’re trying to bring on hurling and you’re trying to get counties playing more.

“You have an unlucky run, similar to Dublin, who very easily could have beaten Kilkenny and very easily could have beaten Wexford. They’re staring relegation now in the face, probably along with Offaly. So what’s that going to do to hurling within Dublin?

“The Dublin team themselves, Pat Gilroy has brought them on leaps and bounds this year with Anthony Cunningham. If you’re playing on that team and you’re saying, ‘We were so close to beating Kilkenny, we were so close to beating Wexford, and now we’ve to go out and pick it up again. If we don’t, we’re going to end up relegated.’ It doesn’t really make much sense to be honest.

“Then when you go to another province [Munster], you can just hurl away and you can just lose all your games and nothing will happen, so it doesn’t add up really.”

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series Launch Fitzhenry was speaking at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour. Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

In the main, however, Fitzhenry is a fan of the new round-robin system and although he has concerns about fixture congestion, the two-time All-Star feels that the new format will prove to be a success.

“They’re looking at change. For change to happen, they have to try things out. This is a trial to see what way it works out. If they can tweak it some way that teams won’t be playing four weeks in a row, it would have to be a help for teams.

“It’s good for supporters, getting plenty of games, going to matches. It’s home and away basis and it’s good for the teams to get games at home.

“In the long run, I think it could be good but with a little few tweaks maybe along the way,” he said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kerry’s new kids on the block – ‘There was kind of a rallying cry at home to introduce young blood’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
'What he went through was brutal... We'll have to see how he handles the situation'
Linked with Man United, Lazio have 'yet to receive an offer' for star midfielder
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'
IRELAND
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Spain and Romania still not giving up on getting into Ireland's RWC pool
Young Munster's Hurley among three new caps for Ireland in U20 championship opener
Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I donât think they even realised there was a football match on'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
How Liverpool will line up with Fabinho and Keita
Man United target Umtiti claims Barcelona will have to 'throw him out the door'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie