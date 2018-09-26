FA technical director Dan Ashworth leaves role after five years to join Brighton

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION’S technical director Dan Ashworth has left to take over the same role at Brighton and Hove Albion.

47-year-old Ashworth has been in the FA post since 2013, following stints at Norwich, Peterborough United, Cambridge United and West Bromwich Albion, but is now set to switch to Premier League outfit Brighton in the spring.

Brighton confirmed the news this morning, noting that the new role will see him responsible for the club’s ongoing development, overseeing the academy, medical departments and player recruitment at all levels.

“I am delighted to be joining Brighton and Hove Albion, one of the country’s most progressive clubs,” Ashworth said.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I have taken a lot of time to talk to Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Chris Hughton before making the decision to make the move.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at The Football Association, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the chairman Greg Clarke, CEO Martin Glenn, England managers Gareth Southgate and Phil Neville, as well as the coaches and staff at all levels who have supported me so well.

“The success we have had with our national teams is down to careful planning and high performance from the players, but also the hard work and professionalism of a lot of people over a sustained period of time, and of course the relationship we have had with the clubs, the leagues and the National Game. It’s been an honour and great pleasure to serve my country in the past half-decade.”

Chairmain Tony Bloom added:

“There is no doubting Dan’s standing within the game, and we are absolutely delighted that he will be joining us as our technical director.

“Dan’s CV speaks for itself, and while his work alongside Gareth Southgate, with England’s senior men’s team, was well documented last summer during the World Cup, it’s also worth highlighting his excellent work and successes across all the England men’s, women’s and junior teams.”

