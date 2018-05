Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao

The 36-year-old had been named among the substitutes for the French side.

ALL BLACKS LEGEND Dan Carter will play no part in this evening’s Champions Cup final against Leinster.

The 36-year-old has been ruled out just hours before proceedings get underway in Bilbao with a hamstring injury.

He has been replaced by French international Rémi Talés on the bench for Racing 92.

Carter came into today’s final named among the substitutes looking to add an elusive Champions Cup winners’ medal to his impressive individual haul.

The New Zealander will be yet another substantial miss for Racing alongside scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud, who was ruled out back in April.

