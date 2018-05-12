Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao

ALL BLACKS LEGEND Dan Carter will play no part in this eveningâ€™s Champions Cup final against Leinster.
The 36-year-old has been ruled out just hours before proceedings get underway in Bilbao with a hamstring injury.
He has been replaced by French international RÃ©mi TalÃ©s on the bench for Racing 92.
Carter came into todayâ€™s final named among the substitutes looking to add an elusive Champions Cup winnersâ€™ medal to his impressive individual haul.
The New Zealander will be yet another substantial miss for Racing alongsideÂ scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud, who was ruled out back in April.
LATE CHANGE: Dan Carter has been ruled out of todayâ€™s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury. RÃ©mi TalÃ¨s replaces him on @Racing92â€™s bench. #ChampionsCup #Bilbao2018 pic.twitter.com/6H7nUfgYyt— Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 12, 2018
