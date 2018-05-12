  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 12 May, 2018
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao

Racing 92 have been forced into a late change, with Carter ruled out with a hamstring injury.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 12 May 2018, 3:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,222 Views 12 Comments
The 36-year-old had been named among the substitutes for the French side.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

ALL BLACKS LEGEND Dan Carter will play no part in this eveningâ€™s Champions Cup final against Leinster.

The 36-year-old has been ruled out just hours before proceedings get underway in Bilbao with a hamstring injury.

He has been replaced by French international RÃ©mi TalÃ©s on the bench for Racing 92.

Carter came into todayâ€™s final named among the substitutes looking to add an elusive Champions Cup winnersâ€™ medal to his impressive individual haul.

The New Zealander will be yet another substantial miss for Racing alongsideÂ scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud, who was ruled out back in April.

