Dundalk defender Cleary lucky to avoid red for rash two-footed challenge

DUNDALK DEFENDER DANIEL Cleary was extremely fortunate to escape red in tonight’s FAI Cup semi-final against UCD for a rash two-footed challenge in the first half at Oriel Park.

The 22-year-old jumped into a tackle on UCD’s Conor Davis as the ball got away from him, but while referee Robert Hennessy awarded a free to the visitors, he only adjudged the foul to be worthy of a yellow card.

Fortunately for Clearly, Davis was quickly back to his feet and may have influenced the official’s decision, but replays clearly show the reckless nature of the challenge, with the defender’s feet leaving the ground and all of his studs showing.

Dan Cleary sees yellow - but should it have been red... ? pic.twitter.com/VJB7XoOj31 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 28, 2018

A red card would have handed the initiative to UCD, as Collie O’Neill’s side — fresh off winning the First Division title — bid to reach their first FAI Cup final since 1984, but Patrick McEleney’s brilliant strike has given the hosts the lead.

Dundalk are on the verge of regaining the Premier Division crown and are looking to advance to the showpiece event of the domestic calendar for the fourth straight year.

'It's different class' - Another magical McEleney goal for the collection. pic.twitter.com/KHgw5muKCn — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 28, 2018

