Friday 28 September, 2018
Dundalk defender Cleary lucky to avoid red for rash two-footed challenge

And Patrick McEleney has just given the hosts the lead in their FAI Cup semi-final against UCD.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Sep 2018, 8:18 PM
57 minutes ago 1,131 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4260299

Daniel Cleary and Conor Davies Should Cleary have seen red? Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK DEFENDER DANIEL Cleary was extremely fortunate to escape red in tonight’s FAI Cup semi-final against UCD for a rash two-footed challenge in the first half at Oriel Park.

The 22-year-old jumped into a tackle on UCD’s Conor Davis as the ball got away from him, but while referee Robert Hennessy awarded a free to the visitors, he only adjudged the foul to be worthy of a yellow card.

Fortunately for Clearly, Davis was quickly back to his feet and may have influenced the official’s decision, but replays clearly show the reckless nature of the challenge, with the defender’s feet leaving the ground and all of his studs showing. 

A red card would have handed the initiative to UCD, as Collie O’Neill’s side — fresh off winning the First Division title — bid to reach their first FAI Cup final since 1984, but Patrick McEleney’s brilliant strike has given the hosts the lead. 

Dundalk are on the verge of regaining the Premier Division crown and are looking to advance to the showpiece event of the domestic calendar for the fourth straight year. 

