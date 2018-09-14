This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We ask for that 'fight for every inch' mentality': McFarland's Ulster walking the walk

Ulster are in Port Elizabeth for the first stop on their South African mini-tour.

By Adam McKendry Friday 14 Sep 2018, 3:27 PM
50 minutes ago 452 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4235750
McFarland: settling into life as a head coach.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO
McFarland: settling into life as a head coach.
McFarland: settling into life as a head coach.
Image: Matt Mackey/INPHO

AS ULSTER PLUGGED away last week, desperately searching for a late winner against Edinburgh, ironically the calmest man inside Kingspan Stadium was inside the coaches’ box.

Because despite the fact his side, for the second week running, were one mistake away from a home defeat, Dan McFarland wasn’t pacing or frantically scribbling down notes or shouting at his players.

Rather, he was serene. And this is what we’ll learn to expect from him.

“I’m learning that job as head coach in the box. I don’t mind saying that,” admits McFarland, whose Ulster career is off to a promising start with two wins and no losses.

“As a forwards coach it is around lineouts, scrums, analysing the contact, gathering that information and then feeding it in where necessary to guys on the pitch.

“I’m not really a coach that likes to keep pumping information to the players, you know? I see it but they generally feel it.

“As a head coach it is different, You are watching a big-picture scenario. You are trying to see how the momentum of the game is flowing and ebbing one way or the other, and seeing if there is a bigger picture, tactical things that needs to be passed down.

“At the moment I am learning that process and I am making use of the guys’ expertise either side of me. I will try and do that and get the information from Dwayne and Jared, who are excellent in their areas at being able to distill that information and then pass it to me.

“I was not great in the first week, I do not believe I was, In the second week I was much better, much calmer, had a much better process to be able to process their information and make decisions and give feedback at half time and stuff like that.”

In some ways, where Ulster fans are going to have to take the bad – whenever it comes – with the good, they’re also going to have to give their head coach a bye ball occasionally too. After all, he is a rookie coach.

But so far, things are off to a good start. Sure, they’ll have wanted more convincing wins to kick off the new campaign, but two wins over play-off rivals the Scarlets and Edinburgh won’t go amiss.

It means already they are three points up on last season’s results, with this week’s trip to the Southern Kings a great chance to really kick their game up a gear and start showcasing that attacking flair.

That being said, McFarland is delighted with what he’s seen so far, perhaps not in all facets of Ulster’s performances, but certainly in one aspect that he stressed the moment he arrived in Belfast.

The former Connacht prop explains: “We sit here now having watched a team come back in the second half being down on two occasions in both second halves and win the games.

“It is all very well saying, ‘I wish it had been this or that,’ but which did we get more out of? Having won reasonably comfortably and drifted in the last 20 minutes, or finding out about the fellas in the last 20 minutes and what they are capable of doing when they are put under pressure?

“Early on, we ask for that ‘fight for every inch’ mentality. Well I have seen that in two second halves in a row and we mechanised that through different behaviours and we talk about the kind of behaviours that means.

“Did I see that? Yeah, 100%. In the second half definitely.”

Now they head to the southern hemisphere, with the annual trip to South Africa early in the calendar and a double against the Kings and Cheetahs next to manoeuvre.

Last season’s first foray onto very foreign soil was almost a disaster, with a ragged game in the rather ragged Isaac Wolfson Stadium nearly ending in an embarrassing defeat to the Kings, with Ulster’s blushes saved by a late Robbie Diack try.

This season you would expect there to be no such complacency and a much better structured game-plan than the one they wielded last time they arrived in Port Elizabeth with, and five points, you imagine, has to be the only acceptable outcome.

And while going away with the squad for an extended period will be good for McFarland – who, remember, came in very close to the start of the season – to bond with his still new squad, the head coach knows this there’s a job to do first and foremost.

“Alongside the rugby we are there to do a job, we are very focused on doing that job under tough circumstances against two teams which will provide tough opposition,” says McFarland.

“The experience of going to South Africa is excellent and is one that isn’t offered by any other league. I think it is terrific.

“As you grow older, you think back to the rugby playing experiences you had and now some of those young lads will be able to go to Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth and enjoy these other rugby cultures and rugby experiences and it is only going to add to their development.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    BOXING
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch
    Spike O'Sullivan vows to retire 'classless' Lemieux as trash talk turns personal in Vegas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie