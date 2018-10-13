This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'

Dan McFarland was relieved to see his side get an important win on a night when it was all about the result.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 9:12 PM
1 hour ago 4,407 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4285275
Stockdale and Gilroy celebrate Ulster's 24-10 win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Stockdale and Gilroy celebrate Ulster's 24-10 win.
Stockdale and Gilroy celebrate Ulster's 24-10 win.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ryan Bailey reports from Kingspan Stadium 

THIS WAS THE shot in the arm Ulster’s up-and-down season desperately required after back-to-back inter-pro defeats, and while they were wasteful for large tracts of their Heineken Champions Cup opener, the northern province delivered a confidence-boosting victory.

Dan McFarland’s side dominated in both the possession and territory stakes against a stubborn Leicester Tigers outfit, but were kept scoreless in a frustrating first period which lacked any real quality or structure in brutal Belfast conditions.

But through big shifts from the likes of Rory Best, Iain Henderson, the consistently excellent John Cooney and lively Will Addison, Ulster found a solution at half-time and were much-improved after the break, scoring three tries to pull clear for a crucial Pool 4 win.

Ulster even pressed for a late bonus-point but their quest for an unlikely fifth point fell short in the dying embers, with McFarland having to settle for the four heading to Paris next week for a clash with Racing 92.

After this win, Ulster will at least travel with a degree of pressure off and a semblance of confidence thanks to the way they persevered here and their forwards rebounded to provide front-foot ball for Cooney and Burns to pull the strings.

“I am pleased with the result obviously, I thought the lads put in a great effort this evening and we have improved in a number of areas,” McFarland said post-match. 

“There are a couple of areas that we need to improve more on as well. But yeah pleased with the result. I still think we have to improve in the opposition 22. I think we turned the ball over nine times in their 22 in the first half.

“That tells you two things, one we are doing something right,  and two we are doing something very wrong. That is something we have to improve on.”

To their credit, Ulster didn’t lose their patience or discipline after a combination of unforced errors and Leicester’s aggressive defensive effort had kept them scoreless.

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try Stockdale crossed for Ulster's third try. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The hosts turned down a number of shots at goal to kick for the corner, and in having 19 lineouts in Tigers territory, eventually made their pressure pay by seizing the key moments through Alan O’Connor, Addison and the prolific Jacob Stockdale.

With their tails up and the near-capacity crowd feeding of Ulster’s energy on the pitch, thoughts even turned to snatching a crucial bonus point, although McFarland wasn’t overly disappointed in his immediate appraisal.

“I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points and I will have a tiny little bit of froth on my glass half full that is disappointed,” he added.

As for Geordan Murphy and Leicester, it was another miserable trip to Kingspan Stadium, where they have now lost all four of their European encounters with this latest defeat leaving them with another mountain to climb in Pool 4.

The Premiership outfit held a narrow 3-0 half-time advantage and were resolute in their defensive work but their indiscipline — they conceded 16 penalties — eventually told as Ulster showed their clinical edge.

“I thought our first half was pretty controlled, obviously we had to do a lot of defending but defended really well on our own goal-line,” the Irish head coach said.

“At half-time, I thought we were in a really strong position and certainly felt watching our guys coming up the tunnel we were fresher and could really add something in the second half. Unfortunately we came out and started really, really poorly.

“The conditions closed in, they played smart rugby, put the ball in behind us and killed the game. On the night, Ulster were better at executing in our 22 than we were. I think we turned the ball over three or four times in Ulster’s 22 which isn’t good enough.”

With Scarlets — beaten by Racing in Wales tonight — visiting Welford Road next Friday, Murphy admits his side are already in must-win territory.

“I think it is a must-win game. Scarlets having lost at home, they’ll want to pick up some points away from home and if we lose it makes it very, very difficult.

“I know Scarlets played knock-out last season having lost their first two games, but I think the group we’re in that will be very difficult [to advance with two defeats].” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    LEINSTER
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie