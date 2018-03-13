  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Danny Amendola set to swap Patriots for divisional rivals

The New England Patriots are set to lose Danny Amendola to divisional rivals the Miami Dolphins.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 10:30 PM
2 hours ago 3,177 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3902251
Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola

AFTER SHINING WITH Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Danny Amendola will try to do the same with another AFC East side in the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL.com, wide receiver Amendola will sign with the Dolphins when the new league year begins on Wednesday on a two-year deal worth around $12million.

The 32-year-old averaged 46 receptions and 477 yards over the last five seasons with New England, who he joined from the St Louis Rams in 2013, and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Last year was Amendolaâ€™s best in a Patriots uniform with 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

He then had 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games during the postseason, including eight catches and 152 yards in the dramatic Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola will join former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson as a new weapon in a Miami offense which is undergoing a makeover after Jarvis Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
Buveur Dâ€™Air retains his Champion Hurdle crown, but only just
Mixed results for Ruby and Mullins on the opening day at Cheltenham
FOOTBALL
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
IRELAND
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
Doherty scores twice for leaders Wolves on good night for Irish players in the Championship
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
SCOTLAND
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland
ENGLAND
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie