Cipriani hit with three-week ban after Thomond Park red

GLOUCESTER OUT-HALF Danny Cipriani has been suspended for three weeks following his red card in the Heineken Champions Cup pool 2 loss to Munster.

The 30-year-old was sent off after 29 minutes by referee Alexandre Ruiz and cited under Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling).

A disciplinary panel in Paris today, chaired by France’s Philippe Cavaleiros, deemed Cipriani’s tackle on centre Rory Scannell worthy of a mid-range entry-point sanction and so proposed a six-week suspension.

The punishment was then reduced by the maximum allowable 50% due to the number 10′s clear on-field disciplinary record and a ‘timely expression of remorse’.

Danny Cipriani has been sent off 🔴



He knew straight away he was going to be shown red for this tackle.



He apologised on his way off but his week has gone from bad to worse... pic.twitter.com/XGga2MHz2P — Watch the Heineken Champions Cup on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 20, 2018

The three-week ban means Cipriani will be free to play again after Monday 12 November and so he will be available to face Leicester Tigers in the Premiership on Friday 16 November.

Alternatively, he would be available for a late call-up by England coach Eddie Jones for the November Tests against Japan and Australia in Twickenham.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: