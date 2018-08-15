England out-half Cipriani arrested and charged after nightclub incident

ENGLAND AND GLOUCESTER out-half Danny Cipriani has been arrested and charged after an incident at a nightclub on the island of Jersey.

Jersey Police said the 30-year-old was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

Cipriani will appear at the Jersey Magistrates on Thursday morning.

Cipriani started a game on England's June tour of South Africa. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Gloucester, who are in Jersey as part of their pre-season preparations, released a statement this evening.

“Gloucester Rugby are aware of an incident involving Danny Cipriani in the early hours of Wednesday morning following an incident at a St Helier nightclub,” reads the statement.

“He will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“The club will be issuing no further comment at this time but will make a further announcement in due course.”

Jersey Police confirmed the charges against Cipriani in a statement:

“This morning, 30-year-old Daniel Cipriani was charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and disorderly on licensed premises.

“He has been remanded in custody until a court appearance at magistrates court at 10am tomorrow.”

Cipriani started a game on England’s June tour of South Africa, a decade after his last cap.

