'I hate one-on-one drills with Sweets because he can make you look like a fool'

IT WILL BE tricky for Darren Sweetnam to replicate exactly what he did last weekend when Munster face Glasgow Warriors this evening in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Scotstoun Stadium [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Five clean linebreaks, a try, five defenders beaten, an assist, two deft offloads, and 134 metres run against the Cheetahs – the Dunmanway man was lethal with ball in hand at Thomond Park last Saturday.

Glasgow’s defence is certain to provide a sterner test for Munster than the Cheetahs did last weekend, of course, but there is real excitement around 25-year-old Sweetnam right now.

Sweetnam was superb in attack last weekend. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Sweets is a joke, I don’t know even what to say about him,” says Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan when asked about the former Bandon Grammar student.

“What I do know is that I hate being in one-on-one drills with him because he can make you look like a fool every time because his feet are amazing. Everytime he gets on the ball at the moment he’s full of confidence.

“He’s showing up on my inside shoulder loads, he’s giving loads of chat. Every time he gets the ball in hand he’s a nightmare for defenders and if he keeps playing like that the sky’s the limit for him.”

Indeed, Sweetnam’s name has been put back into the Ireland mix in the giddy early days of this season but tonight’s clash with Dave Rennie’s Warriors – who have decent wings themselves in Tommy Seymour and DTH van der Merwe – will be a truer test.

The task for Hanrahan, who starts at 10 again this evening as Joey Carbery is held in reserve on the bench, is to give Sweetnam a chance to show his skills.

“One-on-one, we know he’s going to make gainline and sometimes even if it’s two-on-one, he can beat guys. So for us, it’s great to have a threat like that.

“I think the best thing about Sweets is that he doesn’t even know where he’s going to step so it’s hard to defend against him because he can go any way and it’s not just one foot – he can step off both feet.”

With Munster’s starting team unchanged aside from the introduction of Sammy Arnold at outside centre in place of Dan Goggin, head coach Johann van Graan will be hoping to see his team build on the promise of last weekend’s 38-0 win against weak opposition.

Tadhg Beirne is set for his Munster debut off the bench. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Academy back Shane Daly gets another shot on the wing after impressing last time out, while there is real interest in the Munster bench too.

Ireland international Tadhg Beirne, one of the biggest signings of the summer in the Pro14, is set for his debut as a replacement and Munster may well be in need of his mobility, work rate, breakdown skill and set-piece qualities in the second half.

Glasgow warmed up for this task by securing a bonus-point win in Connacht last weekend, albeit in extremely dramatic circumstances.

There were glimpses of the Warriors’ attacking quality in the opening try that saw Stuart Hogg dink the ball ahead for Seymour to chase and score, but their forward pack was perhaps most impressive.

Connacht’s forward unit couldn’t match the visitors’ abrasive physicality in the key moments close to their tryline on what was a pleasing afternoon for the likes of Oli Kebble, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, and co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins.

The visit of Munster to Scotstoun is often a feisty affair and the Irish province need only look to September of last year, when they lost 37-10 in Glasgow, for a reminder of the scale of the challenge.

Rennie has made just two changes to his starting XV, with Adam Ashe introduced at number eight and Fraser Brown getting the number two shirt.

Stuart Hogg was outstanding for Glasgow in Galway. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

If Munster are excited about the prospect of Sweetnam building on last weekend, then the same must apply for Glasgow and their fullback, Stuart Hogg.

The Scotland international was a thrill to watch against Connacht, with his footwork and ability to create attacking opportunities remaining key strengths. His repertoire now extends to superb, hanging restarts and a whole variety of other kicking skills – including game-winning drop goals.

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Peter Horne

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Rob Harley

5. Jonny Gray

6. Ryan Wilson (co-captain)

7. Callum Gibbins (co-captain)

8. Adam Ashe

Replacements:

16. George Turner

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Scott Cummings

20. Matt Fagerson

21. Ali Price

22. Alex Dunbar

23. Niko Matawalu

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Neil Cronin

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Mike Sherry

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Duncan Williams

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jaco Taute

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

