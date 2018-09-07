'I hate one-on-one drills with Sweets because he can make you look like a fool'

IT WILL BE tricky for Darren Sweetnam to replicate exactly what he did last weekend when Munster face Glasgow Warriors this evening in their Guinness Pro14 clash at Scotstoun Stadium [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].
Five clean linebreaks, a try, five defenders beaten, an assist, two deft offloads, and 134 metres run against the Cheetahs – the Dunmanway man was lethal with ball in hand at Thomond Park last Saturday.
Glasgow’s defence is certain to provide a sterner test for Munster than the Cheetahs did last weekend, of course, but there is real excitement around 25-year-old Sweetnam right now.
“Sweets is a joke, I don’t know even what to say about him,” says Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan when asked about the former Bandon Grammar student.
“What I do know is that I hate being in one-on-one drills with him because he can make you look like a fool every time because his feet are amazing. Everytime he gets on the ball at the moment he’s full of confidence.
“He’s showing up on my inside shoulder loads, he’s giving loads of chat. Every time he gets the ball in hand he’s a nightmare for defenders and if he keeps playing like that the sky’s the limit for him.”
Indeed, Sweetnam’s name has been put back into the Ireland mix in the giddy early days of this season but tonight’s clash with Dave Rennie’s Warriors – who have decent wings themselves in Tommy Seymour and DTH van der Merwe – will be a truer test.
The task for Hanrahan, who starts at 10 again this evening as Joey Carbery is held in reserve on the bench, is to give Sweetnam a chance to show his skills.
“One-on-one, we know he’s going to make gainline and sometimes even if it’s two-on-one, he can beat guys. So for us, it’s great to have a threat like that.
“I think the best thing about Sweets is that he doesn’t even know where he’s going to step so it’s hard to defend against him because he can go any way and it’s not just one foot – he can step off both feet.”
With Munster’s starting team unchanged aside from the introduction of Sammy Arnold at outside centre in place of Dan Goggin, head coach Johann van Graan will be hoping to see his team build on the promise of last weekend’s 38-0 win against weak opposition.
Academy back Shane Daly gets another shot on the wing after impressing last time out, while there is real interest in the Munster bench too.
Ireland international Tadhg Beirne, one of the biggest signings of the summer in the Pro14, is set for his debut as a replacement and Munster may well be in need of his mobility, work rate, breakdown skill and set-piece qualities in the second half.
Glasgow warmed up for this task by securing a bonus-point win in Connacht last weekend, albeit in extremely dramatic circumstances.
There were glimpses of the Warriors’ attacking quality in the opening try that saw Stuart Hogg dink the ball ahead for Seymour to chase and score, but their forward pack was perhaps most impressive.
Connacht’s forward unit couldn’t match the visitors’ abrasive physicality in the key moments close to their tryline on what was a pleasing afternoon for the likes of Oli Kebble, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, and co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins.
The visit of Munster to Scotstoun is often a feisty affair and the Irish province need only look to September of last year, when they lost 37-10 in Glasgow, for a reminder of the scale of the challenge.
Rennie has made just two changes to his starting XV, with Adam Ashe introduced at number eight and Fraser Brown getting the number two shirt.
If Munster are excited about the prospect of Sweetnam building on last weekend, then the same must apply for Glasgow and their fullback, Stuart Hogg.
The Scotland international was a thrill to watch against Connacht, with his footwork and ability to create attacking opportunities remaining key strengths. His repertoire now extends to superb, hanging restarts and a whole variety of other kicking skills – including game-winning drop goals.
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg
12. Peter Horne
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne
1. Oli Kebble
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Rob Harley
5. Jonny Gray
6. Ryan Wilson (co-captain)
7. Callum Gibbins (co-captain)
8. Adam Ashe
Replacements:
16. George Turner
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Scott Cummings
20. Matt Fagerson
21. Ali Price
22. Alex Dunbar
23. Niko Matawalu
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Mike Sherry
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Duncan Williams
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jaco Taute
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
