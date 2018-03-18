  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland international Darron Gibson suspended by Sunderland after drink-driving charge

Darron Gibson has been suspended by Sunderland after his charge for drink-driving, with the Championship club launching an investigation.

By The42 Team Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 11:25 AM
52 minutes ago 3,440 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3911366
Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson.
Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

CHAMPIONSHIP STRUGGLERS SUNDERLAND announced they have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson after he was charged for “driving with excess alcohol” on Saturday.

Gibson, who came through the ranks at Manchester United and also played for Everton, was involved in a road traffic accident and later charged for being under the influence.

The Ireland international had only recently been allowed back on the road following a 20-month driving ban for hitting a cyclist while driving, also with “excess alcohol” in his system on that occasion.

Gibson, 30, has played 15 times in the Championship this season, but is unlikely to feature again soon as Sunderland have opted to suspend him and investigate.

Club chief executive Martin Blain said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken.”

