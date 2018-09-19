'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine

WBC WORLD SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT champion David Benavidez [20-0, 17KOs] has apologised after it emerged that he tested positive for cocaine following an examination by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The 21-year-old Benavidez, a burgeoning and popular talent in the 168-pound division, underwent the random test as part of the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program.

He will likely receive a fine from the WBC, whose world title he holds, but is unlikely to face a suspension on account of his ingesting a recreational drug as opposed to a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Nonetheless, ‘El Bandera Roja’ issued a statement on Twitter apologising to the WBC and to his fans for what he described as ‘a mistake on his behalf’.

I would like to sincerely apologize to the wbc for my actions I am embarrassed to have this happen and to my all my fans that I lost the respect of I know a lot of people won’t see me the same but I am young and it was a mistake on my behalf . @WBCBoxing @BenavidezBoxing pic.twitter.com/HELRcARCG1 — David Benavidez (@Benavidez300) September 19, 2018

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the WBC for my actions,” Benavidez said.

I am embarrassed to have this happen. And to my all my fans that I lost the respect of, I know a lot of people won’t see me the same but I am young and it was a mistake on my behalf.

The Phoenix, Arizona puncher is currently awaiting a fight date and venue for a mandatory defence of his title against compatriot Anthony Dirrell [32-1-1, 24 KOs].

