This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine

David Benavidez has described his consumption of the recreational drug as a mistake, and may not face a suspension.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,075 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4244394
David Benavidez
Image: Marcel Thomas
David Benavidez
David Benavidez
Image: Marcel Thomas

WBC WORLD SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT champion David Benavidez [20-0, 17KOs] has apologised after it emerged that he tested positive for cocaine following an examination by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

The 21-year-old Benavidez, a burgeoning and popular talent in the 168-pound division, underwent the random test as part of the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program.

He will likely receive a fine from the WBC, whose world title he holds, but is unlikely to face a suspension on account of his ingesting a recreational drug as opposed to a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Nonetheless, ‘El Bandera Roja’ issued a statement on Twitter apologising to the WBC and to his fans for what he described as ‘a mistake on his behalf’.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the WBC for my actions,” Benavidez said.

I am embarrassed to have this happen. And to my all my fans that I lost the respect of, I know a lot of people won’t see me the same but I am young and it was a mistake on my behalf.

The Phoenix, Arizona puncher is currently awaiting a fight date and venue for a mandatory defence of his title against compatriot Anthony Dirrell [32-1-1, 24 KOs].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Golovkin’s trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez ‘vindicated’ after doping violation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    BOXING
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine
    Golovkin's trainer: Clean Canelo Alvarez 'vindicated' after doping violation
    World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie