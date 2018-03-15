  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Commuting from Coventry and pucking about on a rugby pitch: One hurler's journey to Saturday's All-Ireland final

David Breen is a physio with English Premiership Rugby side Wasps, and has been travelling back and forth to play in the All-Ireland hurling championship with Na Piarsaigh.

By Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 7:00 PM
21 minutes ago 573 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3898615
Image: Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh/The42
Image: Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh/The42

THIS ST PATRICKâ€™S Day is shaping up to be a huge day for Irish sport, with Irelandâ€™s Grand Slam match in Twickenham and the All-Ireland Club Finals in Croke Park among the highlights.

For one man lining out in GAA HQ on Saturday, the game in England holds a special interest, as those he works with on a daily basis will be on the side trying to keep the Grand Slam from Ireland.

Na Piarsaigh hurler David Breen has been a physio with Premiership rugby side Wasps for the past two years, having previously worked with Leinster. Heâ€™ll be taking part in his second All-Ireland club final in three years, against last yearâ€™s winners Cuala.

The 32-year-old has seen the club rise through the Limerick and Munster ranks through the years, and has been making the trip back and forth between Limerick and Coventry to play this championship with his boyhood club.

The former Limerick captain has been keeping sharp by training with Lory Meagher Cup side Warwickshire and roping in the other Irish Wasps staff to puck about with him on the rugby pitch after training.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Dual players allegedly told they â€˜would never play for Cork again if they togged out for UCCâ€™

TJ Reid fires Kilkenny to crucial three-point win over Wexford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Changing locks, Schmidt's bench power and more Ireland team talking points
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
The42â€²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
Penhill makes history for Willie Mullins to win the Stayers' Hurdle
Six from seven for the Irish on day three at Cheltenham
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
IRELAND
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
ENGLAND
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnâ€™t pull it off!'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to â‚¬30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target
Roy Keane: 'Pogba is a big problem and if he canâ€™t get in the starting 11 then youâ€™re in trouble'
Southampton appoint Mark Hughes as their new manager

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie