Commuting from Coventry and pucking about on a rugby pitch: One hurler's journey to Saturday's All-Ireland final

THIS ST PATRICKâ€™S Day is shaping up to be a huge day for Irish sport, with Irelandâ€™s Grand Slam match in Twickenham and the All-Ireland Club Finals in Croke Park among the highlights.

For one man lining out in GAA HQ on Saturday, the game in England holds a special interest, as those he works with on a daily basis will be on the side trying to keep the Grand Slam from Ireland.

Na Piarsaigh hurler David Breen has been a physio with Premiership rugby side Wasps for the past two years, having previously worked with Leinster. Heâ€™ll be taking part in his second All-Ireland club final in three years, against last yearâ€™s winners Cuala.

The 32-year-old has seen the club rise through the Limerick and Munster ranks through the years, and has been making the trip back and forth between Limerick and Coventry to play this championship with his boyhood club.

The former Limerick captain has been keeping sharp by training with Lory Meagher Cup side Warwickshire and roping in the other Irish Wasps staff to puck about with him on the rugby pitch after training.