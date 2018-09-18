This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford

“I am really happy to play for this club, one of best clubs in the world.”

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 5:42 PM
http://the42.ie/4242693
Image: PA
Image: PA

DAVID DE GEA has hinted that he is ready to sign a new contract at Manchester United, with the Spaniard claiming to feel “really loved” at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has entered the final year of his current deal, although the Red Devils do hold a 12-month extension option.

Jose Mourinho is hoping that agreement will not have to be triggered, with United eager to have fresh terms in place before reaching that point.

De Gea, who has won a record-breaking four Player of the Year awards with the Red Devils, has suggested that he will be putting pen to paper as he feels settled and valued in his current surroundings.

“I feel really loved at his club from the fans from all the people who are for this club,” he told reporters after being asked about signing a new contract.

“I am really happy to play for this club, one of best clubs in the world, so for me really good to be part of this club.”

De Gea has established a reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football during his time in England.

He has remained a model of consistency for United throughout a testing period since Sir Alex Ferguson slipped into retirement, with his displays seeing him showered with praise.

The same cannot be said for his recent outings with Spain,as his performances at World Cup 2018 saw him face further criticism.

De Gea has, however, been around long enough to ignore his detractors, saying: “Well, normally I never listen.

“Normally I focus on my job and focus on trying to help my team and trying to improve every training session and try to be as a good as I can.

“I never listen to stupid things like this they say.”

Having learned not to dwell on events of the past, De Gea’s focus at present is locked on United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys on Wednesday.

The Red Devils slipped out of Europe’s premier club competition at the last-16 stage last season, with there a determination on their part to make more of an impact at 2018-19.

“Yes, of course we want to improve in the Champions League,” said De Gea. “It’s such a special competition. It’s a long time for Manchester United not to win this cup so we are ready to do it.

“We are in a difficult group, starting tomorrow with a difficult team. We want to start well, winning games and try to win the competition but we know it’s always difficult to win.” 

