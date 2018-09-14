This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown

The Hammers chief David Gold says that the role of agents in transfers is spiralling out of control.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Sep 2018, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,133 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4235114

WEST HAM CO-owner David Gold insists the influence of agents in football must be clamped down upon, as ‘they are starting to run football’.

The Hammers spent over £100 million ($131m) in the summer, securing the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Lucas Perez.

Gold, though, says that the role of agents in transfers is spiralling out of control, amid reports that the Premier League is looking to tighten sanctions on the influence of representatives.

Indeed, the league are believed to be looking at proposals including an exam, and a requirement that agents prove their bank account is located in the UK.

And Gold is adamant that he and the Hammers will support any such sanctions.

They are certainly sucking tons of money out of football,” he said.

“We are all trying to pay less, they are doing nothing for football. I can’t believe it is even a discussion. Other than agents, everybody else is against them.”

Questioned on whether agents were a disruptive influence, he added: “That goes with the territory. They are certainly doing that.”

Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, is one of the most high-profile agents currently operating in the sport, and pocketed £41 million ($53.7m) from the deal that took the World Cup winner to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Jorge Mendes, meanwhile, represents both Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, and the contracts of his clients are reportedly worth over £1 billion.

Gold, thus, is hopeful that the influence of such professionals can be stopped across the globe.

“The FA certainly is line with our feelings that something has to be done,” he said. “From the beginning it’s not been something that we want and they don’t want.

Now it’s FIFA and UEFA we need to come into line and we are hoping they come up with something.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Manchester City break Â£500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    BOXING
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch
    Spike O'Sullivan vows to retire 'classless' Lemieux as trash talk turns personal in Vegas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie