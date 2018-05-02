  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Haye wants to 'drag it out' before stopping Bellew late

Tony Bellew could be in for a long night on Saturday if David Haye’s revenge mission goes according to plan.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 May 2018, 5:25 PM
David Haye prepares for his rematch against Tony Bellew
David Haye prepares for his rematch against Tony Bellew

DAVID HAYE CLAIMS he will change his usual tactics and force Tony Bellew to go the distance before stopping his opponent late in their rematch on Saturday.

Bellew made the step up from cruiserweight to heavyweight in March last year to beat Haye, who was hampered by an Achilles injury suffered early in that bout at the O2 Arena.

A second meeting scheduled for December was postponed as Haye continued his rehabilitation.

But the 37-year-old now claims to be fully fit and ready to gain revenge back at the same venue this weekend.

“I believe this fight goes longer than six rounds,” he told Sky Sports.

“I am looking [at] bringing this fight [for] as long as it can go.

“Normally, I look to close the show quickly but, this time, I will drag it out for as long as Tony can stand up.

“He will not hear the final bell. I will break him down and stop him.”

Haye claims he was “reckless” in his approach to last year’s fight, and will demonstrate better judgement this time around.

“I will be injury-free, healthy and throwing bombs from the start, so do not blink,” he said.

“I’ve been world champion for 10 years on and off. I want to get back there. I need to right this wrong. He’s going for repeat, I’m going for revenge.

“It will be toe-to-toe action. I will bring the heat way more than I did last time. Last time it wasn’t educated pressure, it was just reckless. This time it will be educated.”

- Omni

